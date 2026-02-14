VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #900 (February 18, 2006): Keller on the History of Competition in Pro Wrestling, Caldwell interviews Chris Harris, Powell gets Konnan’s reaction to Rey angle exploiting Eddie’s memory

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #900 cover-dated February 18, 2006: This issue includes a cover story on the inside controversies leading up to the MTV pilot taping for the new WSX promotion and TNA’s involvement… Wade Keller’s “This Week” feature column looks at the history of competition in pro wrestling, how promoters react to it, and its effect on the industry… Pat McNeill goes behind the scenes at an indy promotion with a glimpse at the follies and idiocy that is probably not atypical of the indy shows in your hometown… Jason Powell talks to Konnan about WWE’s and Rey Mysterio’s exploiting of Eddie Guerrero’s memory… James Caldwell’s “On Point” interview with Chris Harris… In-depth coverage of TNA Against All Odds including Keller’s match report and star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax… Backtrack 1996 featuring Wade Keller’s interview with Vince McMahon… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, The Top Five Stories of the Week, The Big Story on Raw, Smackdown and Impact, and more…

