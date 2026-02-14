FREE PODCAST 2/13 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Fann & Machado react to Elimination Chamber developments, Tiffany’s act, Trick’s rise, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Cody Rhodes advanced, but not without chaos and controversy. Where does this leave Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn on the path to WrestleMania? Also, Tiffany Stratton is just not working as a babyface at all, Trick Williams is getting over but not as a heel.
PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann and Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout the show covering the build to the Elimination Chamber, Jade Cargill’s title defense, Kit Wilson’s entertaining execution of a misguided character, and much more.
