FREE PODCAST 2/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview Grand Slam Australia, Thekla wins Women’s Title, Fletcher wins TNT Title, more (105 min.)

February 13, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • (00:00) Happy Friday the 13th!
  • (03:19) Tekla wins AEW Women’s World Championship from Kris Statlander
  • (07:59) Kyle Fletcher wins TNT title from Tommaso Ciampa
  • (13:30) Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family six-man tag rematch
  • (22:23) Will Ospreay injury update video package
  • (27:16) Young Bucks defeat the returning Private Party and Rascalz
  • (37:49) Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland promo segment and match announcement
  • (45:15) Grand Slam Australia (Kudos Bank Arena Sydney) Collision/PPV
  • (46:53) Orange Cassidy & Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta hair match strap match
  • (50:52) Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale defend women’s tag titles vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
  • (52:02) Andrade vs. Hangman Adam Page world title number one contender
  • (54:23) Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita Continental Championship match
  • (56:14) Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe TNT title ladder match game seven
  • (58:48) MJF vs. Brody King world title main event
  • (01:01:53) Brisbane House Rules Australia
  • (01:08:10) Email from Dennis
  • (01:18:09) Email and trivia from Zach

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

