FREE PODCAST 2/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview Grand Slam Australia, Thekla wins Women’s Title, Fletcher wins TNT Title, more (105 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Happy Friday the 13th!

(03:19) Tekla wins AEW Women’s World Championship from Kris Statlander

(07:59) Kyle Fletcher wins TNT title from Tommaso Ciampa

(13:30) Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family six-man tag rematch

(22:23) Will Ospreay injury update video package

(27:16) Young Bucks defeat the returning Private Party and Rascalz

(37:49) Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland promo segment and match announcement

(45:15) Grand Slam Australia (Kudos Bank Arena Sydney) Collision/PPV

(46:53) Orange Cassidy & Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta hair match strap match

(50:52) Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale defend women’s tag titles vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

(52:02) Andrade vs. Hangman Adam Page world title number one contender

(54:23) Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita Continental Championship match

(56:14) Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe TNT title ladder match game seven

(58:48) MJF vs. Brody King world title main event

(01:01:53) Brisbane House Rules Australia

(01:08:10) Email from Dennis

(01:18:09) Email and trivia from Zach

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

