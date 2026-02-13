WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/13): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Rhodes vs. Fatu vs. Zayn and Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Zelina in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Ripley & Sky vs. Jax & Legend for Tag Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 13, 2026

DALLAS, TEXAS AT AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,496 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed everyone to Dallas and home to tonight’s WWE Smackdown. They showed Cody Rhodes and talked of his desperation to earn a WWE Championship rematch. They also showed his opponents for tonight Elimination Chamber qualifying match, Sami Zayn and Jacob Fatu. Then they showed the participants in tonight’s qualifying match for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match: Alexa Bliss, Giulia, and Zelina Vega. Lastly, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill was shown arriving, as well as Jordynne Grace, who Cargill would be defending her title against tonight.

– It was “Tiffy Time” as Tiffany Stratton made her way to the ring. They showed highlights of her win last week to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. Stratton said she lost the title three months ago after having a rookie year that others could only dream of. Stratton said she will walk into the Chamber expecting to win and that the title misses her. Nia Jax and Lash Legend came out wearing red Valentine’s Day themed ring gear. Legend also had a giant pink boa on. Jax said she wanted to say it was nice to see Stratton’s face, but she isn’t a liar. Legend said that Stratton got lucky last week. Legend claimed that tonight she and Jax would win the tag titles tonight and that next week Jax would qualify for the Chamber next week. After that, Jax would pin Stratton in the Chamber faster that Stratton could say “Tiffy Time.” The crowd erupted with “Tiffy Time” chants. Jax told Stratton that she knew what Jax was capable of, to which Stratton replied: “losing another title match?” That got a reaction from the crowd. Cue Rhea Ripley and Io Sky.

Ripley talked on a microphone as she and Sky walked toward the ring. Ripley said that she is already in the Chamber and Sky will also qualify, so that they would end up being the last two standing. Ripley said that first they would beat the crap out of Legend and Jax now.

(1) RHEA RIPLEY & IO SKY vs. GIULIA & KIANA JAMES – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Sky started things off by running at Jax but Jax caught her with a headbutt and dropped an elbow. Jax mocked Sky’s “point at my head like a crazy person” thing. Sky escaped Jax’s clutches and used her speed to kick Jax down to the mat. Ripley tagged in and they double-teamed Jax before Ripley hit a flying kneedrop and covered for a two-count. Legend tagged in and was immediately deposited on the floor. Sky moonsaulted from the apron to the floor onto both grapplettes. Sky rolled Jax back into the ring but Sky distracted her as she climbed the ropes. Jax gave her a Samoan drop off the top rope as they went to the first split-screen of the evening. [c]

The heels were in control throughout the break. Sky leapt off Jax’s back to dropkick Legend. But Sky’s back was hurt so she had to crawl to make the hot tag. Ripley came in throwing clotheslines and chopped Legend, then used the ropes to go for a flying headscissors. Legend tried to stop her momentum but Ripley was able to execute as Legend tagged out. Ripley with a DDT on Jax, which earned a two-count. Ripley tagged out but was unable to hold Jax long enough for Sky to moonsault. Jax climbed up and met Sky at the top, but Ripley powerbombed Jax. Skky hit the moonsault and covered but Legend pushed Ripley into Sky and Jax to break the count. Legend took Sky to the floor and rammed her into the ring post, then slammed her repeatedly into the announce desk. As Legend attempted to retrieved something from under the table, Ripley gave her a baseball slide under the second rope and they fought on the floor.

The bell rang as Ripley was slamming Legend’s head into the desk. Sky jumped on Legend’s back. Jax attacked Ripley from behind. The crowd loudly told the referee that they thought he sucked. Legend with a big boot on Sky. The heels pulled a table out from under the ring and laid Ripley on it. Jax slowly climbed to the top rope, but Ripley kicked Legend and rolled off the table. In the meantime, Sky kicked Jax in the head which forced Jax back onto the apron. Then Sky ran the ropes and gave Jax a cross-body through the ropes, which caused both women to careen to the floor and through the table! Jax took the brunt of the fall as they came up a little short. On the other side, Legnd speared Ripley through the barricade by the timekeeper. The crowd lost their minds as everyone was sprawled out on the floor.

WINNERS: No Contest at 10:00. Ripley & Sky retained the tag titles.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Hot opener. That was very well-done and the crowd was really into it the whole time. Credit to Jax for taking that rough bump right on her hole tailbone. )

– Cathy Kelley interviewed Cody Rhodes in the back about his qualifying match tonight. Cody said that he could be angry or fuming tonight or be the golden boy and control his emotions like Nick Aldis asked. He said that when the pressure mounts he asks himself where he is, and right now he is two matches away from main-eventing Wrestlemania. He said that no one should bet against him.

– Carmelo Hayes talked to Apollo Crews and Matt Cardona in the back. They both said they wanted a title shot. Hayes said that the Open Challenge is open every week but tonight it’s closed. Hayes walked around the corner and The Miz was waiting for him. Miz was upset that Hayes is giving everyone a title shot except for him, saying that Hayes was testing his three core values of master, inspire, zone-in (M.I.Z.) Miz said he was zoning in on teaching Hayes some respect. Hayes said that he hopes he teaches better than he wrestles. Cardona and Crews told him that zone-in was two words so Miz stormed off. [c]

– An Aleister Black/Zelina Vega pre-tape aired where he lamented losing in his qualifier match to Randy Orton last week. He hinted that he’d be seeing Orton very soon. Vega said she was going to break Alexa Bliss soon and that tonight she’d make sure change would come and that she’d qualify for the Chamber.

– The United States Champion Carmelo Hayes made his way to the ring for an interview. Hayes said that for the last 48 days that he’s been champion he chose to bring prestige to the title like his predecessors. He said that his matches have been the best on either Smackdown or Raw and that he’s earned his opportunity at Wrestlemania. He said he was shooting his shot for the main event and claimed that he would qualify for the Elimination Chamber next week. However, for tonight he said he owed Ilja Dragunov a title shot. Dragunov entered for his title shot. Wade Barrett pointed out that this wasn’t an open challenge because Hayes granted him the match because he deserved it.

Before the match could start, Solo Sikoa and the MFT made their way to the ring. Talla Tonga was holding the Wyatt lantern. Tama Tonga and J.C. Mateo were carrying the tag titles if you’re curious. Solo said that having a United States Championship match should start with him because the line should start with him. Dragunov pointed out that Solo’s family abandoned him last week during his match. Solo said that the same thing that happened to the Wyatt Sicks was going to happen to Hayes and Dragunov. Dragunov and Hayes were all for teaming up tonight and Hayes said it should be for the tag titles. Solo told them to shut the hell up. All five MFT’s got in the ring and ganged up on the babyfaces. Apollo Crews and Matt Cardona ran down to somewhat even the odds. They were still outnumbered until Shinsuke Nakamura came down and took over. The babyfaces cleared the ring to the audience’s delight.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis came out and made an impromptu 10-man tag team match (telling Hayes and Dragunov that there would be a rain check for their U.S. title match). [c]

(2) CARMELO HAYES, ILJA DRAGUNOV, MATT CARDONA, APOLLO CREWS, SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. SOLO SIKOA, TAMA TONGA, TONGA LOA, J.C. MATEO, TALLA TONGA

The match started during the break. When they returned, Cardona hit a missile dropkick off the top and covered Loa for a two-count. There was almost a cheeky wardrobe malfunction with Cardona. The heels illegally knocked him down to give Loa back control. Tama tagged in and barked at the babyfaces, then choked Cardona through the ropes. Solo kneed Cardona in the face from the apron. Talla tagged in and entered over the tope rope. He whipped Cardona into the corner and charged in with a clothesline. Loa tagged back in and Cardona escaped to tag in Dragunov. Dragunov was on fire as always and hit a running big boot to Loa in the corner, then climbed to the top rope. Mateo tried to interrupt and distracted him long enough for Loa to knock Dragunov off the top to the floor, where he was promptly greeted with a big clothesline from Talla. [c]

Dragunov chopped Mateo several times and Mateo tagged in Solo, who immediately ran and knocked Cardona and Crews off the apron. He paid for turning his back though because when he turned back around Dragunov leveled him with an enziguri. Hayes tagged in and couldn’t initially knock Solo off his feet. But he ultimately did with a springboard clothesline. Tama ran in but Hayes hit him with the springboard legdrop. Hayes delivered a La Mistica to Solo and covered but Loa broke it up. Nakamura came in to combat the illegal heels, but Tama hit him with a reverse DDT. Crews in with a German Suplex on Tama. Mateo in with German suplex on Crews. Cardona with the Rough Ryder on Mateo. Solo went for the Spike on Cardona who ducked and hit a Rough Ryder on him too. Talla leveled Cardona with a clothesline.

Hayes springboarded but Talla caught him and gave he and Dragunov a double chokeslam. Then he wanted to give one to Cardona and Crews for good measure, but Nakamura saved them. Cardona and Crews clotheslined Talla over the top rope to the floor. Crews somersaulted over the top onto Talla. Back in the ring, Mateo hit his finisher on Nakamura who rolled to the outside. Dragunov hit a flying headbutt and the H-bomb, but Solo threw him into the corner post. Hayes avoided a Samoan drop and hit the First 48 codebreaker. Hayes went for a Nothing but Net but Solo hit him with the Spike instead! Before he could capitalize, Dragunov hit the Torpedo Moscow, sending Solo to the outside. Tama Tonga was in the ring and hit the Cutthroat on Hayes and covered for the one…two…three.

The MFT stood tall in the ring, with Solo holding the lantern high and proud. The lights went off. When they came back on the Wyatt Sicks were up in the balcony staring at them.

WINNER: The MFTs by pinfall in 14:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a very fun 10-man tag match full of action. There were so many grapplers in and out of the ring that I have no idea who was legal. I’ll assume they got it right and it was Tama Tonga and Carmelo Hayes. Hayes continues to grow as a main roster star. It looks like there could be trouble brewing between Solo and Tama though, since Tama has wanted a U.S. title match for a while and seemingly just earned one. Solo likely will want the shot for himself.)

– Somewhere in the back next to some steps, Charlotte Flair apologized to Alexa Bliss for eliminating her from the Royal Rumble. Flair asked Bliss to be her “Galentine” and offered her some black roses and a signed pic of herself. Bliss said she didn’t need to do all that. Flair said that she was going to “wooo” her. Bliss said, “fine but bring the picture.” [c]

[HOUR TWO]

– Nick Aldis talked to R-Truth and Damian Priest in his office. Aldis told Priest that he would be in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match next week against Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. Kit Wilson barged in yelling at Aldis and whipped out a book. He read a poem. It went like this:

Raw is Red. Smackdown is Blue. Real men express feelings. Unlike you.

Truth loved it. Wilson called Aldis toxic. Priest laughed so Wilson told him that he lacked emotional intelligence. Truth said, “allow me.”

Truth: Violets are Blue. And Roses are red. Did y’all see last week, when Oba put Kit on his head? He said he’s a real man. Dog, you can’t even go. Uh-oh, I think you lost your manhood, cuz I see a camel toe.

Priest and Aldis laughed. Wilson was outraged and called him vile, and the other children for laughing. Wilson stormed off calling them toxic.

Alexa Bliss, accompanied by Charlotte Flair, made her way to the ring for her qualifying match. Zelina Vega was out second. Giulia pulled up the rear, alongside Kiana James.

(3) ALEXA BLISS (w/Charlotte Flair) vs. GIULIA (w/Kiana James) vs. ZELINA VEGA – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

They all went for quick covers and got one-counts, then sized each other up some more. Giulia went for a suplex on Vega, but Bliss kicked her to break it up. They tossed Bliss to the floor. Giulia with a one-count on Vega. Vega hit a back suplex and kipped up. Bliss was back in and slammed Giulia down and hit her flipping legdrop that caused Giulia to retreat to the sanctity of the floor. It wasn’t very sanct though because Bliss flipped onto her out there from the apron. Vega hit a Meteora onto Bliss and all three grapplettes were down. [c]

They kept taking turns pulling one off the other. Giulia took advantage of a distraction from James and hit a double underhook suplex off the top rope on Vega. She couldn’t capitalize though because Bliss took her down, then hit a dropkick on Vega, and then one on Giulia. Vega with the double flipping DDT and covered but only got a two-count on each woman. Bliss went up top but took too long, so Giulia met her up there. Vega climbed up to and suplexed Giulia off and covered for a nearfall. Giulia and Vega traded blows while Bliss was crumbled in the corner. Bliss recovered and took both women down, then climbed back up top. Bliss with the Twisted Bliss, but Giulia got the knees up. Vega hit the Code Red and covered Giulia but Bliss broke it up. Bliss wanted the Sister Abigail but had to settle for a DDT on Vega. Giulia broke it up with an Arrivederci. Giulia hit the northern lights bomb and covered but Vega broke that up too.

James got up on the apron again so Vega knocked her off. Giulia tried to attack but Vega sidestepped her, causing Giulia to fall to the floor. Vega ran the ropes and wanted to dive onto them but Bliss caught her in the middle and hit the Sister Abigail. She covered for the big win.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss by pinfall in 11:00. Bliss qualified for the Elimination Chamber match

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The match was a bit off, but it wasn’t BAD. Strong ending and Bliss needed a win.)

– Jordynne Grace talked to Tiffany Stratton backstage. Stratton said she wouldn’t mind if Grace defeated Cargill for the title. Chelsea Green was behind them sitting in a wheelchair. She was wearing a boot. Albe Fyre was with her as always. Stratton said if Green wanted an apology all she had to do was step up and ask, then added “oh wait you can’t.” Green was perturbed. [c]

– Sami Zayn gave Rey Fenix a pep talk in the back prior to his match. Zayn told him to teach Trick Williams a lesson. He also said that last week when they were talking, he wasn’t all there because it had been a tough couple weeks. Zayn said tonight was his chance to punch his ticket to Wrestlemania. He thanked Fenix for telling him that he was an inspiration. Fenix said that tonight Zayn’s “got this.”

Trick Williams entered for the next match. Trick had a microphone and said that no one wants to hear Zayn, “Mr. Can’t Get the Job Done” tell another sob story. He made fun of Zayn’s appearance and said that his breath smells like “10 pounds of bounce that ass.” He said Zayn makes him sick. Trick talked about how he was going to take off his mink coat and his lemon pepper steppers to qualify for the Chamber next week. He ran down tonight’s opponent Rey Fenix by saying that when people go to the zoo they don’t want to see a squirrel do a flip, they want to see a lion (like him) get up. Fenix came out for the match. [c]

(4) REY FENIX vs. TRICK WILLIAMS

Trick shoulder-blocked Fenix down and said he could do this all night. Trick continued to shrug off Fenix by using his size advantage. He pie-faced him which woke up the speed in Fenix, who hit a springboard backflip elbow. Trick caught him and threw him into the corner. Fenix ducked a clothesline then bounced up to the top rope and came off with a clothesline and cover for a nearfall. Fenix went for a spinning clothesline but Trick erupted with a spin kick. Trick chopped him in the corner then whipped him to the opposite corner and did it again. Tessitore touted Trick for being 6’5”, over 250 pounds. Barrett said that he shouldn’t be able to move as well as he does. Fenix tried to sneak a quick pin with a roll-up but Trick kicked out. Trick hit a jumping neckbreaker and told Fenix to get up. He turned Fenix inside out with a clothesline and covered for a two-count. [c]

Fenix tried to battle back with several knife-edge chops. He ran the ropes but when he tried to attack Trick thew him straight up into the air and Fenix crashed down face first to the mat. Fenix hit a spinning back heel to the head. Both men were down. Fenix hit two superkicks that forced Trick to back into the corner, then Fenix hit a “spinning animal kick” as Tessitore called it, followed by the Adios Amigos. Fenix covered, but Trick kicked out at two. Fenix went back up top again and came off with a cross-body and then immediately went up and hit a frog splash. He covered for the one…two…kick out.

Fenix went up again and this time with a cross body from the top rope to the floor. He rolled Trick back into the ring. Fenix went up top (again) but Trick struck him and then went up to meet him. Trick got him up on his shoulders but Fenix fought out of it. Fenix stood on the post and hit a double stomp while Trick was still sitting on the ropes. It only got a two-count though. Fenix went for a moonsault but Trick moved. They ran the ropes and Trick hit a Trick shot out of nowhere. Trick covered for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Trick Williams by pinfall in 12 minutes.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Fast-paced match where Fenix went all out and sold for Trick. Fenix deserves better.)

– Io Sky whined to Rhea Ripley about what happened with them earlier. Giulia came into frame and Giulia was whining about losing earlier too. Kiana James pulled her off and they left. Jade Cargill walked by and sized up Ripley and Sky and walked off.

– They showed a pre-tape with Jordynn Grace talking about how he she has pushed herself her whole life. She’s wont powerlifting championships and dominated TNA before coming to Smackdown. They recapped her brief feud with Cargill that would culminate with their match tonight. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A short video that adds a lot to the upcoming match.)

– Jacob Fatu talked about how he was going to win the qualifying match tonight. He said the odds have always been stacked against him. He talked about always being written off as a criminal. And then he’ll go the Chamber, which though he’s never been in before, he’s been locked up before. Of course, he said that he was all gas and no brakes with it.

[HOUR THREE]

– Jordynne Grace entered for her title match. WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill entered. Mark Nash did the special title match introductions. The crowd appreciated Grace since she’s from Texas. They booed the Floridian heel Cargill. Before the match could start, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez came out to interrupt. When Mysterio tried to talk the crowd booed loudly. Morgan said it was a big deal that Cargill had reached 100 days of champion. Mysterio said he arranged a special Valentine’s day for he and Morgan and told them to set it up. Some officials set up a table for them to sit at during the match. It had 11 red roses, chocolates, and two plates of chicken nuggies on it. There were two chairs.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Poor Raquel. The ultimate third wheel. Doesn’t get a plate of nuggies.)

(5) JADE CARGILL (c) vs. JORDYNNE GRACE – WWE Women’s Championship Match

They locked up in a test of power. As they went to the corner the referee broke it up. They tried unsuccessfully to shoulder block each other down. Cargill with a suplex but Grace was up quickly. Cargill charged and ate a big boot. Cargill caught Grace but Grace turned it into a sleeper while she was on her back. Cargill jumped backwards but it didn’t break the hold. Cargill rolled to the floor while Grace held on. Cargill slammed Grace back-first into the ringpost, finally breaking the sleeper. Cargill tried to chop her but Grace ducked and she chopped the ring post. Grace used the announced desk to give her momentum on a Vader-bomb type move. Cargill back body dropped Grace over the barricade. She rolled in to break the count then came out and confronted the trio at ringside. [c]

They showed that the wine Morgan and Mysterio were drinking had Mysterio’s face on it. Barrett referred to it as “Dom Perignon.” Tessitore pointed out that Cargill was still nursing her hurt left arm, while Barrett said that Grace was still favoring her hurt lower back. Grace hit a Jackhammer and covered for two-count. Grace with a spinebuster and tried to hit a powerbomb. But Cargill landed on her feet and hit a (better) spinebuster of her own. Cargill covered for a nearfall. Grace ducked a brogue kick and rolled her up for another two-count. She tried another pinning predicament but Cargill escaped again. Grace with a standing powerslam and yet another two-count. The women traded exhausted blows. Grace with a spinning back elbow and lifted her up on her shoulders. Cargill wriggled out and hit a pump kick and hit the Jaded (with one arm) and covered for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Jade Cargill by pinfall in 11:00. Cargill retained the Women’s Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That may have been Cargill’s best match to date. Good job by both women. Hopefully, there will be some clarity about her title situation at Wrestlemania.)

– Fraxiom and the Motor City Machine Guns made fun of Johnny Gargano who was still sulking about having no friends anymore. He said he had nothing left. Candice LeRae, his wife, wasn’t happy about that comment. LeRae rolled him away on the cart he was sulking on and said she was going to fix this. The MFT’s walked by and told the babyface “chumps” to get in line for tag team title shots. Solo noticed something on a door and walked up to it. It was a drawing of his face as a Wyatt lantern. He ripped it off the door and crumbled it up. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Coming soon to wweshop.com. Get your Solo lanterns!)

– An Oba Femi hype video aired. Oba talked in it about how change is here. He said people will hear his drums, see his strut, and know that the deed is done. Back in real, time Nick Aldis was telling Oba Femi in his office that he wanted him to come to Smackdown. Kit Wilson came in yelling about toxicity again but stopped when he saw Oba. Aldis made him hand over his poetry book. Aldis read:

Roses are red. But I don’t give a damn. You may be big and strong, but really you’re an insecure little man. Your actions are toxic, it’s plain to see. You’re no match for a real man, a real man like me. You march and you stomp into every town. They’re laughing at you, you sad little clown.

Oba asked if that’s how Kit felt. He said yes. Oba challenged him to a match next week. Aldis was on-board. Kit yelled “toxic” and ran off.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I want to believe Kit wrote those poems. It’s still real to me, dammit.)

– Cathy Kelley asked Drew McIntyre about tonight’s main event. He said that Randy “can’t get the big one anymore” Orton is already in the Chamber match, as well as the “catchphrase merchant’ L.A. Knight. He said they don’t want any of him. He promised that Cody Rhodes would be nowhere near him, his title, or the main event of Wrestlemania. He said that Fatu has an advantage because he’s spent the most time behind bars, but that if he makes it to Wrestlemania he’ll wish he was back in the slammer. As for Zayn, then Zayn walked up and told him to say what he was going to say. McIntyre said that the night he won the title, Zayn had said there was a small part of him that wanted McIntyre to win. Well, McIntyre said that tonight a big part of him wants Zayn to win because he’s a good man that has earned it. McIntyre said he had a feeling Zayn was going to win tonight. Zayn and the announcers were confused by that comment.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Translation – McIntyre is going to ensure that Zayn wins because he is more scared of Rhodes and Fatu.)

Zayn’s music played and her entered for the main event. [c]

– Jacob Fatu came out next, with Cody Rhodes coming out last.

(6) CODY RHODES vs. JACOB FATU vs. SAMI ZAYN – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

Fatu started off with a superkick on Zayn. Cody said, “let’s go” and he attacked Fatu. Fatu took it and backed him in a corner. But Cody dropped down and hit the uppercut and a Cody cutter attempt. However, Fatu planted his hands to prevent his head from hitting the mat and then kicked Cody in the face. Fatu missed a running senton. Cody clotheslined Fatu to the floor and then squared off with Zayn. Zayn clotheslined Cody to the floor and hit the running somersault over the top and took out both grapplers as they went to a picture-in-picture. [c]

Fatu missed a headbutt in the corner. Cody with powerslams on both men. Cody hit the jabs and went for the Dusty elbow, but Zayn dodged and went for a Blue Thunder Bomb. Cody escaped that and hit a disaster kick and covered for a two-count. Zayn wanted to hit his corner exploder suplex, but Fatu came back in and splashed them both. Fatu hit the running ropes-assisted moonsault and covered Zayn for a nearfall. Fatu got Cody up on his shoulders but Cody escaped and went for a Cross Rhodes. Fatu rolled him off and right into a small package from Zayn. Cody kicked out at two and jackknifed Zayn. Fatu broke it up with a senton. Fatu was firmly in control as his opponents were sprawled out in opposite corners. Fatu beat down on Cody. He hit the running hip attack on both Cody and hit a pop-up Samoan drop on Zayn. Cody broke up the subsequent cover attempt as they went split-screen again. [c]

Zayn and Cody hit a joint-superplex on Fatu. Barrett pointed out that they must have realized that the only way they could take out Fatu was to team up. Cody and Zayn traded blows from their knees. Cody was up first. They kept striking at each other. Cody hit the drop down jab up, but then Zayn caught him with an ugly exploder in the corner. Zayn set up for the Helluva kick but Fatu superkicked him and then Cody. Fatu went for the ropes-assisted moonsault again but Zayn kicked him. Zayn countered a Cross Rhodes attempt into a pin, but Cody again kicked out. Zayn went for a Blue Thunder Bomb but couldn’t get Cody off his feet. Cody went for another Cody cutter but Zayn caught him and finally hit the Blue Thunder Bomb. He covered for the one…two…kick out by Cody!

They showed an aerial shot where you could see that both men were down in the ring and Fatu was down on the floor. Zayn was up first and pulled Cody to his feet. Zayn chopped and both men were exhausted. Zayn pointed at the Wrestlemania sign. Cody struck back and knocked Zayn down. Fatu was back and took out Cody from behind. He threw Cody to the outside and clotheslined Zayn in the corner. He slapped Zayn and hit him with another running clothesline starting from the opposite corner. He tried one more time but Zayn followed him to hit a Helluva kick. Fatu dodged it as he turned around and went to the top rope. Fatu went for a splash but Zayn hooked him when he landed for the one…two…another kick out!

When they both stood up, Cody was back in and hit a Cody Cutter on Zayn. Fatu chucked Cody to the floor and hit the moonsault from the top rope and covered. But Drew McIntyre hit Fatu with a Claymore kick and then rammed Fatu into the ringpost. Then he threw him over the announce desk. Cody dove through the ropes onto McIntyre. McIntyre recovered and slammed Cody headfirst into the ringpost. McIntyre powerbombed Fatu through the desk while Tessitore lost his mind.

Back in the ring, McIntyre hit Cody with a Claymore kick and dragged Zayn’s body onto Cody’s. The referee got back in the ring and counted, but Cody raised his shoulder at two. Great nearfall. McIntyre had already walked halfway up the ramp and when he heard Cody kicked out he ran back into the ring. McIntyre punched Cody in the corner. Zayn gave McIntyre a Helluva kick in the corner. When he turned around, Cody nailed Zayn with the Cross Rhodes and covered for the three count.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes in 21:00. Rhodes qualified for the Elimination Chamber match.

After the match, Cody looked up at the Wrestlemania sign.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a GREAT main event with twist and turns along the way. They telegraphed that Zayn would win, but excellently subverted that expectation. I know that most people don’t want to see a one-on-one Wrestlemania match between Cody and Drew, but I ask you to be patient. I doubt that is the plan.)

(Corbridge’s Special Note: My brand new indie comic project, BadWill, is currently LIVE on Kickstarter. It’s a character-driven comedy-drama about a thrift store that sells items donated from failed relationships—imagine Goodwill, but the opposite. The campaign ends on Saturday, February 14 and any support will directly affect the future of the series. For anyone curious, check out the link below. I’m very proud of it and I think you’ll enjoy it. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ericcorbridge/badwill-issue-1-a-comedy-drama-comic)