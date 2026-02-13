FREE PODCAST 2/13 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Teases of Undertaker return, R-Truth’s botch and potential new heel role, WrestleMania guest host choices, Booker T early commentary review, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Feb. 8, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discussed with live callers Monday’s WWE Raw in-depth from top to bottom, Sting likely shifting toward TNA rather than WWE, R-Truth’s botch and a potential new heel gimmick for him, the mystery videos on Raw hinting at Undertaker – legit or swerve?, the mystery WrestleMania guest host – Rock or Brock a better host?, breaking news analysis of Raw TV ratings, Booker T’s first week on Smackdown – is it a short-term or long-term gig?, Triple H’s return – will it happen before or even after WrestleMania?, Michael Cole’s heel role as an announcer, a debate in the Santino vs. Del Rio booking on Raw, and a ton more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell & Parks take more phone calls on Santino-Del Rio, Triple H, TNA’s TV Title and whether they should hold a tournament, and more. They also discuss C.M. Punk’s interaction with Cena and Orton on Raw, the overall state of WrestleMania 27 hype and build-up, Dolph Ziggler’s role in the main event slot on Smackdown, predictions on who will be cut from NXT tonight, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com