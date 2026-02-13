VIP PODCAST 2/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Grand Slam preview, AEW’s lack of Brody King follow-up, CM Punk’s take on WWE Unreal, Jazz hired by WWE, Finlay’s future, Je’Von’s push (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- A preview of AEW Grand Slam Australia with a preview of each of the matches, evaluating the build, looking at the impact of certain possible outcomes
- What could AEW have done and what would be asking too much regarding fans chanting “F— ICE!” at the start of the Brody King vs. MJF match last week?
- C.M. Punk speaks out against WWE Unreal and draws from NFL Hard Knocks as an example that shows how a similar format can work
- Jazz joins WWE’s Performance Center as a trainer
- David Finlay leaving New Japan and how he’d fit in on the WWE roster
- Je’Von Evans’s push so far in WWE and what his upside is
