VIP PODCAST 2/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Grand Slam preview, AEW’s lack of Brody King follow-up, CM Punk’s take on WWE Unreal, Jazz hired by WWE, Finlay’s future, Je’Von’s push (79 min.)

February 13, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • A preview of AEW Grand Slam Australia with a preview of each of the matches, evaluating the build, looking at the impact of certain possible outcomes
  • What could AEW have done and what would be asking too much regarding fans chanting “F— ICE!” at the start of the Brody King vs. MJF match last week?
  • C.M. Punk speaks out against WWE Unreal and draws from NFL Hard Knocks as an example that shows how a similar format can work
  • Jazz joins WWE’s Performance Center as a trainer
  • David Finlay leaving New Japan and how he’d fit in on the WWE roster
  • Je’Von Evans’s push so far in WWE and what his upside is

