VIP PODCAST 2/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Grand Slam preview, AEW’s lack of Brody King follow-up, CM Punk’s take on WWE Unreal, Jazz hired by WWE, Finlay’s future, Je’Von’s push (79 min.)

A preview of AEW Grand Slam Australia with a preview of each of the matches, evaluating the build, looking at the impact of certain possible outcomes

What could AEW have done and what would be asking too much regarding fans chanting “F— ICE!” at the start of the Brody King vs. MJF match last week?

C.M. Punk speaks out against WWE Unreal and draws from NFL Hard Knocks as an example that shows how a similar format can work

Jazz joins WWE’s Performance Center as a trainer

David Finlay leaving New Japan and how he’d fit in on the WWE roster

Je’Von Evans’s push so far in WWE and what his upside is

