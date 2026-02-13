WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/13): Keller’s report on Cody vs. Fatu vs. Sami and Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Zelina in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Jade vs. Grace for WWE Title, Fenix vs. Trick, Ripley & Sky vs. Nia & Lash

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 133, 2026

DALLAS, TEX. AT AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

AIRED ON DELAY ON SYFY

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Corey Graves

Attendance: WrestleTix reports earlier today 10,496 tickets were had been distributed. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn – Men’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying match

Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Zelina – Women’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying match

Jade Cargill vs. Jordynne Grace – WWE Women’s Championship match

RHIYO (Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams