WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/13): Keller’s report on Cody vs. Fatu vs. Sami and Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Zelina in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Jade vs. Grace for WWE Title, Fenix vs. Trick, Ripley & Sky vs. Nia & Lash

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT
FEBRUARY 133, 2026
DALLAS, TEX. AT AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER
AIRED ON DELAY ON SYFY
REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR
Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Corey Graves
Attendance: WrestleTix reports earlier today 10,496 tickets were had been distributed. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…
PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann and Javier Machado review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!
Email our post-show at wadekellerpostshow@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.
If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.
VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE
LINK TO BE A CALLER: https://streamyard.com/5hp5m9rbvh
Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).
OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE
[HOUR ONE]
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn – Men’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying match
- Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Zelina – Women’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying match
- Jade Cargill vs. Jordynne Grace – WWE Women’s Championship match
- RHIYO (Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match
- Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.