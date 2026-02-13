AEW GRAND SLAM AUSTRALIA PREVIEW (2/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2026 – 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT

Where: SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA AT QUDOS BANK ARENA

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on HBO Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 7,529 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,007. The arena has a capacity of 21,032 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF vs. Brody King – AEW World Championship match

Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) vs. MegaBad (Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford) – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe – TNT Championship Ladder match

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Orange Cassidy vs. Death Riders (Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta) – Mixed Tornado Tag match (loser of fall has head shaved)

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita – AEW Continental Championship match

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Andrade El Idolo – Winner to get AEW World Championship match at Revolution

