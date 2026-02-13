EXCLUSIVE: Bronson Reed names the new match stipulation and opponent he’d like to face in WWE 2K26

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 2K26 features several new match types including I Quit, Dumpster, Inferno, and Three Stages of Hell. Bronson Reed said he had a specific new match type and opponent he is most looking forward to playing in WWE 2K26 during an appearance on the PWTorch VIP Radican Worldwide podcast last month.

“I think, you know, I’ve always been of the mindset to try and do as many different types of matches as I can in my career, and I think one that maybe will elude me, because I don’t know if they’ll ever do it again, is the Inferno match and I’d like to do the Inferno match against the late and great Bray Wyatt,” said Reed. “Bronson Reed vs. Bray Wyatt would have been an incredible match, but not only that, surrounded by fire, that’s just pure chaos.”

Reed became one of only two men to pin Roman Reigns in the last five years in singles matches after he beat him at the Crown Jewel PLE in October 2025 in his home country of Australia. Reed is currently in The Vision stable with Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory.

You can see the new match types in WWE 2K26 in action in the video below: