TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (2/12): Nemeth vs. Swann, Moose and Santana unite, The Righteous and platitudes, Ash by Elegance motivational video, more

TNA’s modern version of The Mega Powers united against The System on Impact tonight and it did feel quite significant in the TNA ecosystem. The fans are strongly invested in seeing Moose and Santana take down the System piece-by-piece and they didn’t mince words. The only complaint I had was the overmodulation on the mic during their in-ring face-to-face.

Rich Swann vs. Ryan Nemeth:

Great match as was to be expected. Not much more needs to be said but that was a very enjoyable non-main event.

Eric Young and BDE In-Ring Promo:

Eric Young has the crazy guy gimmick down pat and BDE is a believably earnest babyface which came across in his promo. The crowd really seemed to be behind BDE in not joining Young and Young got mega heat giving BDE the beatdown.

The Hardys and Santana/Moose Vs. The System as a Main Event:

Another very good match maximizing the available star power in TNA, arguably, to its fullest. This seems like an event that you might save for a PLE/PPV, however, I imagine that this feud will be stretching out for a long time (in a good way)

The act of Mance Warner and Steph De Lander:

I’m just getting introduced to this act (even though I have seen Steph in NXT before as a different character). I believe that they are a real-life couple and they have a great, unique look and seemingly good chemistry so I am intrigued to see what they do in the TNA ecosystem moving forward. I know that Mance tends to be on the more extreme/hardcore side of things (which isn’t that surprising when you find out that he’s good friends with Jon Moxley).

MISSES

Ryan Nemeth’s Grade School storyline with Mara Sade:

This storyline just seems to be dragging on with no end and it lacks the compelling nature to justify such a long time investment. Their relationship also feels grade schoolish which doesn’t help the perception of the lagging feud length. I also just don’t really enjoy intergender stuff. It is a very niche audience inside a wrestling niche, at best. The promos are cheesy and the match was a poorly done stunt-fest.

The Righteous’s Backstage Promo of Platitudes:

Not really surprising as I consider the Righteous a less compelling version of the “cult leader” Wyatt Family (who suffered from this same issue) but the Righteous’ backstage promo tonight, and usually, is chalk full of plenty of words without much substance. I think they work with the Hardys but I’m not sure how compelling they will be after this upcoming match and beyond unless they extend the Righteous/Hardy interactions.

Ash by Elegance “Motivational” video package:

This would be a great heel video package if I believed that TNA brass was self-aware that it was laughably corny. The issue is, I’m not sure that they are in on the joke. It felt genuine which is baffling. Also – get the Elegance Brand off my television. Please and thank you.

Santino Looking like a Certified Moron Dealing with his Daughter:

I like my authority figures to hold some semblance of credibility and Santino’s is quickly evaporating. Arianna Grace, through the worst acting ever, is making Santino look like the most oblivious, gullible fool and he’s supposed to be leading this roster? I understand that parents often have blind spots for their children but it requires at least a modicum of acting talent for Grace, in this situation, to make it work and it just isn’t there.

Alisha Edwards’ over-emotional interaction with Moose:

This felt a little bit too syrupy to me. It seems quite obvious that they’re laying it on so thickly because Alisha is transparently going to turn on Moose at some point in the immediate future. I wish that she would still be acting a bit more conflicted about the breakup of the original System and who to side with. It’s leanly too heavily towards Moose right now.