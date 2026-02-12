AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/11): Adams’ alt-perspective report on Swerve-Omega face-to-face, Statlander vs. Thekla for AEW Title, Ciampa vs. Fletcher for TNT Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

FEBRUARY 11, 2026

ONTARIO, CALIF. AT TOYOTA ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Bryan Danielson, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur began the show with a welcome as the camera showed cheering fans in attendance.

-After a recap video, Tony Schiavone stood in the ring, who introduced Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland.

“I’ve got some stuff to get off my chest,” said Swerve. Swerve recalled the past with Omega. He said Kenny has either been suspended or in the hospital now that Swerve is on top. “Every city we go to, the church says,” said Swerve as the crowd chanted, “Whose House?” Swerve accused him of using his EVP power to get ahead. “I don’t care if you’re a god or not. Step in front of me, and I’ll put you down.”

Kenny said he never called himself the god of professional wrestling. The fans called him that. “I take their belief in me with great responsibility,” said Kenny. He said it may be Swerve’s house, but for him to question Kenny, it means that the lights are on but nobody’s home. He said he has a friend who can burn that house down. Kenny said he was asking for a fight. He doesn’t want to give Swerve the chance to ambush him. “Accept, or yield,” said Kenny. Kenny then said the real most dangerous man in AEW is Brody King.

Swerve said he would put Kenny back in a hospital bed, which was followed by Kenny slapping Swerve. Excalibur said, “That was the spark that hit the powder keg.” Both men brawled in the ring, then went ringside. Swerve sent Kenny into a barricade, then the steps. Kenny followed with a chair as Swerve went into the crowd. Kenny threw a trash can at Swerve. They brawled back up to the ramp. “Swerve has felt disrespected by Omega’s actions.” Kenny hit a V-trigger against the LED lights. Kenny went for a One-Winged Angel, but Swerve hit him with a weapon (pipe?). Then Swerve speared Omega off the stage onto tables.

(Adams’ Analysis: A powerful, viseceral exchange that seemed to introduce a new wrinkle in the character of Kenny Omega. I really appreciated the religious overtones, as it added a layer to the exchange that made these two wrestlers feel like competing demigods. Swerve seemed a bit jealous of Kenny’s ‘divinity’, which Kenny himself denied. But when you style yourself Omega, aren’t you claiming to be the end-all, be-all?)

-Excalibur highlighted the ‘massive, massive’ main event in the strap match for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

-They cut to Renee Paquette backstage with Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis. Renee inquired how Fletcher was handling the pressure on him. Callis interrupted by saying, “He doesn’t have the pressure. We give the pressure.” Fletcher said he lives for pressure and thrives under the lights. Fletcher said he wants to do the match alone. Callis said he was the son he never had.

(1) JON MOXLEY & PAC & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI (w/Marina Shafir) vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & MARK DAVIS & JOSH ALEXANDER

The Death Riders entered first, then the Don Callis Family. Commentary said Takeshita was a very odd fit for the Callis family as they plugged his upcoming match against Mox on Saturday. The bell rang at 8:20. Pac faced Davis in collar and elbow tie-up, who then slammed Pac down. Another lock-up, and Davis slammed him. Pac tagged in Mox. Commentary noted this was the first time the Death Riders operated as this trio configuration. Mox got Davis in the corner with chops; Davis chopped back and sent Mox to the floor. Mox tagged in Claudio. There was an aggressive collar and elbow tie-up. It was a back-and-forth exchange of offense, with Claudio landing several uppercuts. Davis knocked Claudio down. Claudio deadlifted Davis for a vertical suplex. Takeshita tagged in. Claudio and Takeshita traded blows in the center of the ring. Takeshita knocked Mox ringside; he went after him. A total scrum occurred outside.

Back in, Claudio caught a leaping Davis for a backbreaker. Pac performed a standing moonsault. Alexander tagged in and exchanged offense. Pac went outside; Takeshita grabbed him as he was about to leap in the ring and knocked him face-first. He set him up on the apron for Alexander, who performed a flying cross body onto Pac. They cut to commercial. [c]

Returning from the commercial, Takeshita had Pac in a headlock in the center of the ring. Takeshita tagged Alexander, who drove Mox and Claudio off the apron. That gave Pac time to get Alexander in a suplex, with hot tags on both sides. Claudio went for uppercuts on Davis and Alexander, five each. Claudio scored two after a powerslam on Davis. There was a two-count after Claudio converted into a sunset flip roll-up.

Mox and Take traded forearms in the center of the ring. A series of reversals ended with Mox landing a massive lariat. The crowd erupted. Davis kicked Mox before he could finish Takeshita. Everyone came in and had offensive moments. Takeshita got a two-count on Mox after an exploder. All three Death Riders were in the ring, launching an attack on Takeshita in the corner. Mox hit a cutter on Takeshita, followed by a pinning attempt for a two-count, but it was broken up by Davis. Mox then applied a sleeper hold on Takeshita, who was tagged in by Davis. There was a triple team on Mox, including a series of German suplexes and lariats. Davis got a two-count, but it was broken by Pac. Commentary highlighted the efficiency and strategy of the Callis family. Mox applied a sleeper on Alexander, followed by the Death Rider, and pinned him for three at 8:35.

WINNERS: Moxley for the Death Riders in 15 minutes.

(Adams’ Analysis: I very much enjoy the violent social club that is the Death Riders. They have an essence, an aura, that makes them easy anti-heroes to love. They are like Lobo in the DC Universe. Rough, raw, but fiesty and ready for war, wearing a smile. The wrestling was ferocious, and I haven’t tired of the Death Riders vs. the Don Callis Family yet.)

-After the match, Mox and Takeshita stared each other down as Excalibur highlighted the card. [c]

(2) TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. KYLE FLETCHER – TNT Title match

Fletcher was out first, and the commentary said, “Don Callis was afraid to walk alone,” as they questioned why he came out with Fletcher, since he had earlier requested otherwise. Ciampa’s music hit, and Ciampa was lit by flames; commentary recalled that Ciampa was the first man to win a title on his first night in AEW.

The bell rang at 8:42. They stared at each other for a minute before Fletcher went ringside, taunted, and was joined by Ciampa, with both men returning to the ring. They engaged in a collar-and-elbow tie-up and a side headlock. Both men ran the ropes and shoulder-checked; Fletcher won. Ciampa stood behind him and then kicked him in the face. There was a series of quick strikes back and forth. Ciampa caught Fletcher with a boot, and Fletcher did the same. Ciampa executed a drop kick from his knees to Fletcher’s knees.

Ciampa gained control with boots to the head, then a DDT, then a baseball slide outside. Fletcher caught him with a superkick, followed by a back drop on the apron, and both returned to the ring. Back breakers were performed on Ciampa, followed by a lateral press for two. Action was back and forth; Ciampa took control with a big boot. He called for Callis’ attention, gave him the middle finger, and commentary said he was giving voice to the people. Fletcher was seated in a chair in the corner ringside. Ciampa ran knee-to-head, landed it, and cheered himself on. He then sent Fletcher into the opposite side barrier, reset the count, and went for a running knee, but Fletcher partially dodged and fell to the floor ringside. They cut to commercial. [c]

Returning from commercial, Ciampa was in control. Fletcher missed a move and went outside; Ciampa followed but missed Fletcher and hit the stairs. On the stairs, Ciampa executed a Psycho Driller on the steel steps. Ciampa was back in the ring, and as Fletcher slid in, Ciampa nailed him with a knee for a two count. A series of back-and-forth pins occurred, with both wrestlers scoring near falls. Fletcher reversed an avalanche Psycho Driller, and Fletcher landed a backdrop off the ropes for a two count. Fletcher hit a sit-out Liger Bomb, but Ciampa kicked out at 2.9.

Commentary described Ciampa’s matches in the last 11 days as “high-level wrestling.” Action continued at ringside. Ciampa leapt onto Fletcher, who caught him and landed a bomb on the apron. In the ring, action was back and forth; Fletcher landed a brainbuster, and Ciampa kicked out at 2.9. Ciampa had a bugged-out expression. Fletcher got Ciampa on the top rope, but Ciampa reversed into a German suplex. Fletcher then kicked out at 2 after a knee. Fletcher hit a superkick on Ciampa, who then landed a knee. Fletcher kicked out with a weak roll of his shoulder.

Ciampa stood over Fletcher, punching him. Fletcher defied Ciampa and spat at him. Ciampa was caught and had his face driven into the turnbuckle, followed by a kick to the back of the head, but Ciampa ran and landed a knee. Ciampa executed his own brainbuster; Fletcher kicked out at 2!

Fletcher hit a Michinoku Driver, followed by a lariat and a brainbuster. Fletcher pinned Chiampa to become the TNT Champion.

WINNER: Fletcher in 17:00 to become TNT Champion.

(Adams’ Analysis: It’s hard to imagine this match being any better. Ciampa was rightfully placed as a champion not because of his WWE pedigree, but because of his intense ROH pedigree, and his ability to channel his ‘psychosis’. Fletcher is just incredible in every way. This felt like watching two people fight for a true sense of honor and preimenence.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Renee interviewed Fletcher in the ring. She congratulated him on winning on his own. “I will receive the hero’s welcome I deserved last year,” Fletcher said. He said he would defend the belt against anyone. “I am the greatest TNT Champion to ever live.” Briscoe’s music played. “Did I hear you correctly?” he asked. They have battled six times, with even wins. He said he would give Fletcher home-court advantage if he wasn’t scared. Fletcher accepted, but said that number 7 deserved to be bigger and better than the rest. He wanted this to be the final chapter in the story. Whoever won in Sydney would be the very best, and he said he loved to reach for the sky. Fletcher said that if Briscoe wanted the match, it would have to be a ladder match.

-Commentary highlighted the remaining matches.

-They covered Sydney, then made an All-in London advertisement, announcing ticket sales in March.

-A vignette was played, highlighting the AEW Women’s Tag Team championship match in Australia, with the champs declaring that their dream isn’t dead as long as they have the belts.

(3) DANNY GARCIA (w/Jon Moxley) & CLARK CONNORS vs. ORANGE CASSIDY & RODERICK STRONG

Garcia came out first, accompanied by Mox and Claudio. Then, Clark Connors appeared next, and a backstage interview with Connors and Garcia was aired alongside Connors’ entrance.

Cassidy’s music hit; he looked somewhat surprised and went to find Roddy, who entered and walked straight to the ring. The bell rang 11:00 minutes into the hour. Cassidy and Clark started the match, but Roddy tagged in and then attacked Clark.

Roddy maintained early control, booting Clark Connors, but got distracted by Garcia. Roddy was double-teamed in the corner.

Orange Cassidy was tagged in; Garcia got him in a sleeper hold, but Cassidy fought out; the crowd chanted; he landed the Stundog Millionaire. There was furious back-and-forth action, then a sleeper followed by a back drop. [c]

They returned from commercial with Garcia in control; Cassidy attempted the Stundog, but was unsuccessful, then went Sloth Styles.

Cassidy tried to tag Roddy, but Roddy dropped off the apron and walked back up the ramp, yelling something we couldn’t hear. Connors pounced on Cassidy; Garcia tagged in and stomped him. They double-teamed him as he sat in the corner. Cassidy reached the apron, and Connors speared him.

Darby took on Clark Connors after he appeared in the crowd; Cassidy landed a suicide dive on Garcia. In the ring, Cassidy won with a roll-up after Garcia caught the Orange Punch.

WINNER: Cassidy in 11:00

(Adams’ Analysis: The angle of having Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd commit actual felonies is nonsensical and drastically different from the sports-based presentation, the combat sport of it all. It’s one thing to have a plastic bag in the ring, which has some precedent in the past. It’s another to kidnap and engage in near-manslaughter. This needs to be tightened up or abandoned. Get them in the ring and off Vince Russo-esque vignettes.)

-Toni Storm’s music hit, and the camera becomes black and white. “I am Toni Storm, and I have made peace with my life choices,” she said in the ring. She says that if Marina knocks her out, then Marina deserves to shave Toni’s head. But, she said that if she wins, “I will shave your head so close to the skull they will put a price tag on you and sell you at Spirit Halloween.” Yuta interrupted Toni by screaming, “Shut up, shut up!” Marina Shafir brought out Mina Shirakawa in the Mother’s Milk; they cut her hair. Garcia had Cassidy ring and made him watch in horror. [c]

-Returning from commercial, they cut backstage to Jet Speed, talking about Hangman looking for more gold. Kevin Knight said he wants singles gold, Speedball said Jet Set Rodeo is coming for all the gold.

(4) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. THE RASCALZ vs. PRIVATE PARTY – No. 1 Contendership for AEW Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks came out first, with the crowd loudly cheering. The second team was the Rascalz, and finally, the wild card team was revealed to be Private Party.

The bell rang at 35 minutes. There were welcome back chants, and back-and-forth action ensued. The Rascalz were thrown out, and Private Party caught kicks from the Young Bucks. Both teams scrapped inside. Nick Jackson went outside. The Young Bucks performed a sunset flip German suplex combo. The Bucks delivered a facebuster on Private Party over the top rope. The Rascalz remained outside. Isaiah Cassidy attempted flight by jumping off his partner’s back and flying over. Desmond Xavier walked the ropes and executed a shooting star press onto the floor. The match then went to a commercial. [c]

Returning from the commercial, furious action ensued. The camera showed Hook eating snacks, observing the match from high in the crowd. After a near fall by Myron Reed, the Young Bucks executed their finishing driver for a three-count victory.

(Adams’ Analysis: Isn’t it weird that the Young Bucks are at the top again? But you know what…I dig them. They have style and panache, which will pair well against FTR’s grizzly affect.)

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 14:00 to become the Number One contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

-FTR came out, pushing Stokely in a wheelchair. Dac confronted the Young Bucks in the ring and said that while FTR was able to be successful in every company they wrestled in, the Young Bucks had to create their own company to be successful. FTR and the Young Bucks brawled, with the Bucks gaining the upper hand through superkicks. They held up the AEW Tag Team Championships and menaced Stokely before leaving.

-A slick Will Ospreay video package aired, suggesting his return is imminent. [c]

– They returned to a video package highlighting MJF’s comeback and reclaiming the top spot, and promoted the feud with Brody King.

[OVERRUN]

(5) KRIS STATLANDER vs. THEKLA – Strap match for the AEW Women’s World Title

Thekla entered first, then Statlander. Commentary felt that Statlander was goaded into the strap match by putting herself in a dangerous situation. The bell rang 2 minutes past the hour. After a flurry of offense, Thekla was on her knees, pleading. She escaped to the ringside. Danielson said, “My blood is still on that strap. That’s how brutal these matches are.” Statlander pulled Thekla all over the ring; Thekla went ringside, and Statlander followed. Thekla whipped her in her face and back; Statlander regained control and followed Thekla around ringside like a beast. She pulled Thekla out of the ring, delivered a pump kick to her face, and whipped her into the barricade. In the fray, Statlander got bloodied, and they cut to commercial. [c]

After returning, Statlander was in control, driving Thekla into the turnbuckle. Thekla got a headlock with her thighs, draping over the top rope. Statlander regained control, but Thekla gouged her eyes; Statlander was pulled face-first into the top rope. Thekla scored a 2-count after a crossbody. She performed a spider pose, but Statlander pulled her down hard using the strap. Statlander had control and was beating her in the corner; she executed a powerslam for a 2.5 kickout by Thekla.

Thekla executed a spider superplex off the top rope. Statlander stood up, beat Thekla with the strap, and got Thekla in the tree of woe. They charged at each other, and Statlander landed a discus lariat for a 2-count. Commentary noted that the toll was being taken on both women.

Statlander had control, lashed back at Thekla, and landed a Blue Thunder Bomb. Thekla kicked out at 2. Statlander whipped herself to psych herself up. Thekla escaped her attack and tried to do a driving knee; however, Statlander tied up Thekla and wrapped her arms tight. She attempted Staturday Night Fever, but instead hit a tombstone. Sky Blue and Julia Hart interfered, distracting Statlander. Thekla was able to hit a spear on Statlander, who then wrapped Stat’s hands up. Thekla then stomped Statlander and secured a three-count.

WINNER: Thekla in 12:00 to become the AEW Women’s World Champion.

-Afterwards, the Triangle of Madness continued to beat Stat, but the Brawling Birds made their appearance, weapons in hand, to defend Stat.

(Adams’ Analysis: I’m torn. While I appreciate Thekla, I need to see more of her than just superficial toxicity. What does that mean? How does that word capture her in-ring work? I think the pieces are here for something punk-rock and awesome, but it could also be booked too poorly so as to prevent real excitement.)