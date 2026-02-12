TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (2/12): Hardys & Santana & Moose vs. The System, Nic Nemeth vs. Swann, Ryan Nemeth vs. Sade

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 12, 2026

ALBUQUERQUE, NM AT TINGLEY COLISEUM

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s show.

-Show intro.

-Moose walked to the ring for a promo. He said everyone wants to know what’s going on his head. He said he wouldn’t come out and complain. He spoke about creating The System two years ago, so he knew what to do to dismantle it. Moose brought out Mike Santana.

Santana walked through the concourse and the crowd. Santana said there was no one better to stand side by side to take on The System. Moose called out two more legends to help them, but Daria Rae came out instead. She told them to get out of her ring. They left.

-Gia Miller interviewed Ryan Nemeth, who was warming up for this match tonight. He complained about Mara Sade superkicking him. He said he would use every weapon he could find to destroy her in front of her family and hometown fans. [c]

-Moose sat with Alisha Edwards in the locker room. Alisha said her contract was coming up and she didn’t know what she was going to do. Moose said she was her sister and he would always be by her side.

(1) RICH SWANN vs. NIC NEMETH

Nemeth caught Swann with a dropkick. Swann came back with a dropkick of his own that sent Nemeth to the floor. [c]

Swann gave Nemeth a neckbreaker and a splash for a two count. Nemeth gave Swann a Famouser for a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Swann avoided a Danger Zone and kicked Nemeth. Swann hit a frog splash for a two count. Swann missed a Phoenix Splash. Nemeth put Swann in a sleeper hold. They exchanged punches. Nemeth gave Swann a Danger Zone and got the pin.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Nemeth has been on the back burner for a while, but a competitive match like this puts him back in the forefront. The rebuilding of Rich Swann continues also.)

-Xia Brookside and Indi Hartwell said they wouldn’t surrender at No Surrender. They predicted a win for Lei Ying Lee. They vowed to beat the Elegance Brand for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. [c]

-The Righteous promo. Vincent said the stars have finally aligned and they will team with the Hardys at No Surrender. Dutch talked up the Hardys. Vincent said they would lift up the Hardys and it was an honor to team with them.

-Eric Young called out BDE. BDE came out to the ring. Eric said he didn’t under BDE or his popularity. He offered to make BDE the hero. Eric said he needs BDE’s voice and BDE needs him. BDE said he didn’t need Eric or his imaginary friends. He said, “Hell naw!” and Eric decked him. Referees came out to protect BDE. Young still gave BDE a piledriver. Eric left the ring, but came back in. Security ran in. Eric attacked the security and gave one a piledriver. Eric gave a security guard a piledriver on the floor. [c]

-Eric continued to brawl with security backstage. Santino Marella suspended him. Daria Rae said that Eric wasn’t suspended because she got an email way above his head that said Eric would face BDE at No Surrender.

(2) MARA SADE vs. RYAN NEMETH

This was an Albuquerque Street Fight, meaning falls can count anywhere. They immediately brawled on the ramp. Mara got the early advantage and celebrated with the crowd. Mara brought weapons into the ring. They continued to fight at ringside. Ryan attacked Mara with a chair. Ryan gave Mara a neckbreaker on the AMC logo.

Mara escaped another neckbreaker and threw Ryan into the ring post. Mara made a comeback. Mara poured out a sack of lollipops at ringside. Mara suplexed Ryan into the lollipops. Back in the ring, Mara hit Ryan with a kendo stick. Ryan attacked Mara with the kendo stick. Mara knocked Ryan off the top rope and followed with a superkick for the pin.

WINNER: Mara Sade in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Pretty typical weapons match. I’m ready for these two to move on to better things.)

-The Injury Report featured Moose, Jeff Hardy, Jada Stone, Ash By Elegance, and BDE. [c]

-Steph De Lander and Mance Warner cut a backstage promo introducing themselves to the AMC audience.

-Video package on the Order 4/Elijah feud. Elijah said he would face Mustafa Ali in a Guitar Case Casket Match at No Surrender.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the card for No Surrender. [c]

-Arianna Grace thanked Santino for getting her a title match. She hugged him and took the cobra sock from his pocket.

-The wrestlers came out for the main event. [c]

(3) MIKE SANTANA & MOOSE & JEFF HARDY & MATT HARDY vs. THE SYSTEM (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander & Bear Bronson)

Moose came to the ring with Alisha Edwards. Moose wanted to start the match, which caused The System to retreat to the floor. Santana started the match with Myers. The Hardys double teamed Myers. Bronson clotheslined Santana and turned the tide for his team. Moose tagged in and went after all The System members. Moose hit the Go To Hell on Alexander for a two count. Moose dropkicked Eddie. Matt rammed The System’s heads into the turnbuckle. Bronson regained the advantage for his team. [c]

Matt finally made the tag to Santana. All eight wrestlers fought. The System hit a series of moves on Santana. Eddie got a two count on Santana. Santana rolled up Eddie for a two count. All the wrestlers exchanged moves. Santana and Eddie clotheslined each other. Jeff got a two count on Bronson. Alisha got the belt away from Myers. Moose booted Myers on the outside. Santana did a dive on Eddie on the floor. The Hardys hit two Twists of Fate on Bronson. Alexander knocked Jeff off the top rope. Bronson sent Jeff headfirst into the mat and got the pin.

WINNERS: The System in 22:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An action-packed match with the right result. The “new” System could have used that win, especially Bronson, to establish credibility.)