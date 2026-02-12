FREE PODCAST 2/12 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Super Bowl and Pro Wrestling, TNA’s “They” reveal, Vince McMahon’s role on Raw, CZW-Chikara viral video, 1991 Torch Newsletter look-back (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 4 and 7, 2011.

On the Feb. 4, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops discussed with live callers TNA’s “they” revelation on Impact, how the angle played out and how it could play out in future episodes, crowd reactions in the Impact Zone, an exclusive health update on Sir Oliver Humperdink from Brian, potential booking at Elimination Chamber leading to WrestleMania, how Mistico will fit in WWE, whether Alberto Del Rio’s post-Rumble decision was announced too early, historically bad marquee matches at WrestleMania, role of managers in 2011, Lex Luger’s ill-fated match to Summerslam ’93, and other Nostalgia questions. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss two 20-years ago Torch Newsletters from the Flashback Series looking at WWF & WCW’s business during war-time, WCW switching the World Title from Sting to Ric Flair, ol’ Herb Abrams, Jeff Jarrett, and more.

Then on the Feb. 7, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers Raw, Vince McMahon’s potential short-term & long-term role, the CZW-Chikara viral video, Super Bowl and pro wrestling, Tough Enough, the direction of announcing, Michael Cole, Booker T on Smackdown commentary, Ric Flair, and more.

