VIP PODCAST 2/12 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): WrestleMania ticket sales, Real American Freestyle, Grand Slam date, what if backup stars were billed as top stars, Je’Von’s upside, more (68 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Which wrestlers became stars because of being in the right place at the right time (Mark Calaway? Triple ?), and how about those who would have been stars in any place in any era (Andre the Giant? Brock Lesnar?)?
- Thoughts on ticket sales for WrestleMania being behind last year’s at this time
- How successful would alternate or B-plan stars such as (Randy Savage, Triple H, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan) have been in place of those chosen to lead eras (such as Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, John Cena, The Rock)?
- Assessing Real American Freestyle
- Why has Tony Khan booked Valentine’s Day for Grand Slam Australia?
- Does Je’Von Evans have more upside than Oba Femi and Trick Williams?
- Will restrictiveness of Zuffa boxing contracts doom them?
- Should WWE have run New Orleans for WrestleMania as originally planned?
