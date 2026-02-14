FREE PODCAST 2/14 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Homicide talks about early Bryan Danielson experiences, Hurricane Helms chats WWE and TNA (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (2-11-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed Homicide to discuss Daniel Bryan. Homicide was around Bryan during his early years in ROH. He shares some great anecdotes and insights into Bryan as an opponent and a colleague backstage.
Then, another interview from that week (2-10-2016), PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill interviewed former WWE & WCW star/current TNA star “Hurricane” Shane Helms with live callers on numerous topics ranging from his former career to current run on TNA television.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.