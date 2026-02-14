VIP PODCAST 2/14 – Radican Worldwide: CNN reveals WBD owns stake in AEW, WBD denies holding King off Dynamite, WWE WM ticket sales concerns + Lansdell on NJPW New Beginning in Osaka PPV, more (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Radican breaking down the top news stories of the week including the following topics:
- CNN story reveals WBD has ownership stake in AEW
- WBD denies holding Brody King off TV
- WWE reportedly discussing how to boost WM ticket sales internally
- WWE begins pushing discounted tickets on Smackdown for WM
In the extended go-home segment, Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell for an in-depth review of the NJPW New Beginning in Osaka PPV. They review the entire card and give their analysis of each match. Radican and Lansdell then close the show discussing the announced matches for the NJPW Cup next month, the Feb. 27 New Beginning USA PPV lineup, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.