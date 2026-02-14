VIP PODCAST 2/14 – Radican Worldwide: CNN reveals WBD owns stake in AEW, WBD denies holding King off Dynamite, WWE WM ticket sales concerns + Lansdell on NJPW New Beginning in Osaka PPV, more (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Radican breaking down the top news stories of the week including the following topics:

CNN story reveals WBD has ownership stake in AEW

WBD denies holding Brody King off TV

WWE reportedly discussing how to boost WM ticket sales internally

WWE begins pushing discounted tickets on Smackdown for WM

In the extended go-home segment, Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell for an in-depth review of the NJPW New Beginning in Osaka PPV. They review the entire card and give their analysis of each match. Radican and Lansdell then close the show discussing the announced matches for the NJPW Cup next month, the Feb. 27 New Beginning USA PPV lineup, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com