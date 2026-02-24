L.A. Knight reveals he’s been frustrated at times during his WWE career

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

L.A. Knight says he has been frustrated at times during his WWE career, but noted he’s had a good time.

“It’s a good time,” said Knight during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Feb. 23. “There’s definitely frustrations here and there. You can’t be in something you love and not from time to time, passion is sometimes full of anger. There’s no way not to have a little bit of that in there, but as far as what we’re doing and as far as what I’m doing, it’s been a hell of a run, it’s been a hell of a ride.

“I’m having fun where I can pick my spots. It’s just trying to unplug when I actually have the chance to go home and be at home and enjoy that time.”

Knight is in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match with the winner getting a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship currently held by Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42 in April. The match will feature Randy Orton vs. L.A. Knight vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Jey Uso.

Knight qualified for the match by beating Austin Theory and Penta on the Feb. 9 edition of Raw. The match will take place at the Elimination Chamber PLE on ESPN Unlimited on Feb. 28.

You can watch Knight’s entire interview on SportsCenter below: