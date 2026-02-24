FREE PODCAST 2/24 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-22-2021) Ripley hyped for Raw roster debut, Charlotte’s emotional promo with her dad Ric Flair, Miz’s first night as WWE Champion, Lashley, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (2-22-2021), PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn was joined by PWTorch’s Tom Stoup to talk WWE Monday Night Raw with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include Bobby Lashley’s win over Strowman, outcomes for next week’s Lashley vs. Miz match, whether or not Lashley is a heel or babyface, Miz’s first night as WWE Champion, Rhea Ripley’s hyped and upcoming Raw debut, the state of the Raw women’s division, Charlotte’s emotional promo with her Dad, more from Bad Bunny, and more.
