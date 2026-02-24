FREE PODCAST 2/24 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Heydorn on lack of clear WrestleMania line-up, messed up WWE Women’s Division, MJF-Hangman, Lesnar, Styles, Elimination Chamber (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

The Bronson Reed injury and how it shakes out for Logan Paul and Austin Theory as a result

The MJF-“Hangan” Adam Page “stipulation” angle being overly complex and poorly explained

Mailbag Topic: Blake Monroe/Mariah May overrated?

Mailbag Topic: Is Johnny Gargano’s gimmick basically he is distraught he’s not in AEW?

Becky Lynch-A.J. Lee story and what’s just off about it

Paul Levesque’s booking of women based around interplay with a partner rather than singular focused goals and how it’s left him without WrestleMania worthy matches

The murky lay of the land for WrestleMania

The Brock Lesnar open challenge and options for him

Drew McIntyre’s options for his title defense at WrestleMania, PWTorch poll response to that topic, and options for various wrestlers in the mix

Swerve Strickland’s heel turn in AEW

