FREE PODCAST 2/24 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Heydorn on lack of clear WrestleMania line-up, messed up WWE Women’s Division, MJF-Hangman, Lesnar, Styles, Elimination Chamber (112 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:
- The Bronson Reed injury and how it shakes out for Logan Paul and Austin Theory as a result
- The MJF-“Hangan” Adam Page “stipulation” angle being overly complex and poorly explained
- Mailbag Topic: Blake Monroe/Mariah May overrated?
- Mailbag Topic: Is Johnny Gargano’s gimmick basically he is distraught he’s not in AEW?
- Becky Lynch-A.J. Lee story and what’s just off about it
- Paul Levesque’s booking of women based around interplay with a partner rather than singular focused goals and how it’s left him without WrestleMania worthy matches
- The murky lay of the land for WrestleMania
- The Brock Lesnar open challenge and options for him
- Drew McIntyre’s options for his title defense at WrestleMania, PWTorch poll response to that topic, and options for various wrestlers in the mix
- Swerve Strickland’s heel turn in AEW
