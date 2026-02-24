FREE PODCAST 2/24 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Heydorn on lack of clear WrestleMania line-up, messed up WWE Women’s Division, MJF-Hangman, Lesnar, Styles, Elimination Chamber (112 min.)

News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/24 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Heydorn on lack of clear WrestleMania line-up, messed up WWE Women's Division, MJF-Hangman, Lesnar, Styles, Elimination Chamber

February 24, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

  • The Bronson Reed injury and how it shakes out for Logan Paul and Austin Theory as a result
  • The MJF-“Hangan” Adam Page “stipulation” angle being overly complex and poorly explained
  • Mailbag Topic: Blake Monroe/Mariah May overrated?
  • Mailbag Topic: Is Johnny Gargano’s gimmick basically he is distraught he’s not in AEW?
  • Becky Lynch-A.J. Lee story and what’s just off about it
  • Paul Levesque’s booking of women based around interplay with a partner rather than singular focused goals and how it’s left him without WrestleMania worthy matches
  • The murky lay of the land for WrestleMania
  • The Brock Lesnar open challenge and options for him
  • Drew McIntyre’s options for his title defense at WrestleMania, PWTorch poll response to that topic, and options for various wrestlers in the mix
  • Swerve Strickland’s heel turn in AEW

