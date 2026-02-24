ROH holding free taping in Jacksonville, venue has already reached capacity

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH has announced that it will hold a standalone taping on March 1 in Jacksonville, Fla. The taping will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern.

ROH content is typically recorded at AEW TV events and then streamed on Honor Club with new episodes airing every Thursday. AEW’s website announced that WJCT Studios in Jacksonville will host the taping. WJCT is the PBS affiliate in Jacksonville. Tickets to the show will be free and there is a limit of four tickets to people that pre-register, but it appears that tickets are sold out for this taping.

A message on the webpage for the March 1 ROH taping says, “Thank you for your interest in Ring of Honor. The current ROH event has reached capacity. Sign up here to be notified first for future Ring of Honor event tapings in Jacksonville as they become available.” The message indicates that future ROH TV tapings will be held in Jacksonville, but at this time it is unclear when the next ROH taping will be held.

ROH is currently booked by AEW COO and booker Tony Khan. Khan purchased the company from Sinclair Broadcast Group in March of 2022. Khan has been looking for a media rights deal for ROH since acquiring the company, but has not found one yet.