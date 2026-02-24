NXT TV RESULTS (2/24): Wells’s live report on a four-championship night including Sol Ruca vs. Jacy Jayne, Myles Borne vs. Ethan Page, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 24, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid, Blake Howard

-Robert Stone, standing on the perch, teed up the show by mentioning it’s a night of four championships. He hyped all the championship matches on the night – which could potentially be all the matches on the show, period – and finally mentioned that we’re opening with the tag team championship.

(1) THE VANITY PROJECT (Ricky Smokes & Brad Baylor) (w/Jackson Drake) vs. DARKSTATE (Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars) (c) (w/Dion Lennox & Cutler James) – NXT Tag Team Championship match

Griffin & Smokes to open. Smokes made a big production of hyping himself up, just to charge into Griffin and get himself flattened. Baylor entered and the two tried to block at the same time, and that didn’t work either. Baylor laid in a kick but got slammed right away, and a fresh Smokes got slammed on top of Baylor. Smokes got charged to the champions’ corner and Shugars tagged in and hit a legdrop from the top, assisted by Griffin, who tagged in and got a two count.

Baylor and Smokes made another tag and tried to cut down Griffin in a pincer attack, but it didn’t last long, and Shugars tagged in and laid out Baylor with a neckbreaker/big boot (from Griffin) combo for two. Shugars dumped Baylor and hit him with a dropkick through the ropes. Smokes finally got in some shots and chops, then tagged Baylor. Baylor worked an arm on the mat and tried to keep Shugars from tagging. Jacy Jayne was shown getting ready for her championship defense, flanked by her Fatal Influence mates. DarkState charged both challengers out of the ring and were in complete control as the match went to split-screen. Of note, there have been two “DarkState” chants and Vanity Project have been booed during their brief flurries, so in this battle of heels and heels, the live crowd has definitely chosen the champions. [c]

Vanity Project was in control upon return, but Shugars fought his way out of a tandem suplex. He ended up getting hit with a dropkick shortly after for two. Smokes snapped on a headlock and Shugars was essentially face in peril despite not being a face (additionally, they were in the stereotypical heel corner). He made the hot tag and Griffin took total control and destroyed everyone. Baylor got hit with a top-rope team move and was in trouble, but Drake draped his leg on the rope and it was good to break. As Drake was getting tossed out and everyone was focused on that, Tony D’Angelo showed up and chokeslammed Shugars on the apron and rolled him in, then tossed a near-lifeless Baylor on top of him for the pin. New champs.

WINNERS: The Vanity Project at 11:51.

(Wells’s Analysis: Weird for DarkState to lose in a heel-heel match, but Vanity Project are such fun heels and should be especially fun as champions as they get increasingly nefarious to keep their championships. This was the dominant showing for DarkState that it should have been on the way to the angle, and I’m not sure why I didn’t expect D’Angelo from the moment this was booked)

-Sarah Schreiber talked to Myles Borne about how he got his championship match tonight. He said he took that match last week. He gave a very fiery promo about letting nobody tell him what he can and cannot do. He said tonight he’ll no longer be the deaf guy, he’ll be Myles Borne – new North American Champion. Very strong promo.

-Keanu Carver made his entrance ahead of the next match. [c]

(2) SEAN LEGACY vs. KEANU CARVER

This match was set up before, so I should have remembered there would be at least one non-title match. Legacy hit a dropkick but Carver shrugged it off. Legacy dumped Carver and hit him with a quick dropkick, but he tried a tope suicida and Carver caught him with a hard right. Back inside, and Carver just shoved Legacy over the top to the announce table side. Carver hung up Legacy on the apron, then rolled him inside and put the boots to him.

Legacy got in one boot, but a right from Carver leveled him. Huge backbreaker from Carver. He press-slammed Legacy, though he really just tossed him across the ring. There was a “Keanu” chant, as you’re going to get sometimes when a guy is just a complete killer in there. Action went outside yet again and Carver sized up Legacy to try to put him through the perch, but Legacy superkicked him. Back inside, 450 splash from Legacy got a two count. Springboard dropkick by Legacy. Legacy tried sliced bread but Carver caught him with a side slam. Pounce by Carver. He hit his finisher.

WINNER: Keanu Carver at 4:13.

(Wells’s Analysis: Very satisfying big vs. small match with Legacy trying everything he could think of to get into it, but Carver was just too much for him. Both men are on the way to becoming what they really need to be)

-Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair talked in the locker room. Grey mentioned getting Wren ready for Nikkita soon. She was back one time and off TV three weeks running; I thought they finally recognized Nikkita Lyons is dead weight. Kelani Jordan showed up and talked trash to them, but Lola Vice charged into the room and tried to get into it with her as a gaggle of women tried to break it up.

-Jasper Troy entered ahead of his Speed Championship defense. [c]

(2) ELIO LEFLEUR vs. ELI KNIGHT vs. JASPER TROY (c) – Triple threat match for the Speed Championship

Eli Knight had made his entrance upon return, and his music was still playing. LeFleur got a full televised entrance. Booker T said Robert Stone made a bad call by putting Troy in this position, because LeFleur & Knight didn’t get the job done. He’s heeling, but not wrong given the facts. Troy powered Knight out to the floor and then press-slammed LeFleur out on top of Knight. Back inside, the underdog babyfaces got in some shots. Knight tried to charge out at Troy, but Troy caught him. LeFleur charged and was supposed to be caught, probably, but Troy ended up just holding him aside. The faces put Troy into the steps and entered.

Knight hit a moonsault for two. LeFleur hit a twisting neckbreaker from the top, then went up and hit a moonsault on Knight to the outside. Troy, now recovered, charged LeFleur to the apron, then dropped Knight on top of him. Troy took LeFleur inside and leveled him with a clothesline to the back. LeFleur tried to leap at Troy, who caught and slammed him. Massive chokeslam by Troy on LeFleur, but it only got two; given their size and the impact, this maybe should have been a finisher. Knight took control by striking Troy repeatedly and putting him on the outside. Knight hit a big move on LeFleur for two. Knight went up, but Troy shoved him to the floor. Troy started crawling up, but Knight kicked him and LeFleur hit a powerbomb on Troy. LeFleur hit a 450 splash on Troy and got a long two.

Two minutes remained. The faces fought up a corner, but Troy grabbed LeFleur. They countered several times but LeFleur hit…some kind of headscissor slam? Knight flew in with a moonsault on Troy, but his momentum kept him moving, and LeFleur covered…and got the three. New champ.

WINNER: Elio LeFleur at 5:50.

(Wells’s Analysis: A second straight satisfying big-small affair, though this time, an underdog took down the major threat. Troy’s run seemed to just be getting started, but I can also see him being ready for a little more at this point after a strong few outings. LeFleur now somewhat establishes himself with a (yes, minor) championship and Knight could be interesting depending on how they have him respond to having his win stolen)

-Vic promoted a championship spotlight up next. [c]

-Ethan Page celebrated with The Vanity Project, and Ricky Saints showed up and talked about how the room could be a clean sweep of champions. He passive-aggressively mentioned Page’s leg before saying he’d be the longest-reigning champion ever.

-Joe Hendry narrated his early life and career in a previously recorded segment along with real-life shots of him going way back to his youth. He talked about the musical parodies he got into early, and then writing his own theme song. He said he hit a wall, but then he dyed his hair, bulked up, and signed with TNA. He said now all he needed was everyone else to believe in him. I assume this is part one of a two-parter?

-Sol Ruca, with Zaria, started walking through the back ahead of her title shot. Huh – if they’re going to split, you’d think it would be the main event. Now I don’t know what to believe. [c]

-NXT Origins: Damian Priest. He talked about what helped create the Damian Priest character. He talked about the mental weight that comes with carrying a belt on your shoulder. Not sure if this is a new recurring segment or what.

-DarkState lost their minds through the back. Lola Vice stormed past them, heading to Rob Stone’s dressing room. She was dressed in a leather thing that was…wow. She said she wanted Kelani Jordan in an Underground Match at Vengeance Day, and Stone made it happen.

[HOUR TWO]

(4) SOL RUCA (w/Zaria) vs. JACY JAYNE (w/Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) (c) – NXT Women’s Championship match

Zaria laid it on thick on the way to the ring, even holding the ropes open for Ruca. I still think it would be the best story option if they just put it behind them and recognize they’re better off together. Mike Rome handled formal ring introductions. Before the bell, Zaria laid out Ruca with a spear, then hit her with an F-5. The bell sounded and Jacy hit the Rolling Encore.

WINNER: Jacy Jayne at 0:04.

Zaria kept mauling Ruca outside. A good percentage of the audience was chanting “Zaria,” which may or may not have been the reason that the show went to commercial without warning. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: I really like that they pulled the trigger as a match was about to start, rather than go through a perfunctory 15-minute match just to get where they’re going. With this, Zaria just utterly robbed Ruca of her title shot, and establishes herself as a heel potentially in a very important spot. Follow-up will be everything as there’s a lot of work to do after such a long time stashing Zaria’s monster potential in a tag team, though I agreed with the team idea for both women for as long as it lasted)