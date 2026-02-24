VIP PODCAST 2/24 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Taylor Halley: Hangman Page goes full Cody, buzz around the Brawling Birds, full recap of a great Collision, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and new co-host Taylor Halley discuss the following:
- 00:00 New Co-Host Introduction
- 01:39 Hangman Stakes It All
- 12:33 Omega vs. Swerve Breakdown
- 19:04 Dynamite Highlights Roundup
- 21:54 Brawling Birds Buzz
- 26:38 Collision Episode Overview
- 29:54 Trios Opener
- 37:12 FTR Rascals and Bucks Showcase
- 41:45 MJF Indie Defense and Andrade
- 46:52 Claudio vs. Alexander
- 51:21 Megan Bayne Squash and TBS Talk
- 54:10 Don Callis vs. Death Riders Fatigue
- 58:17 Thunder Rosa Return
- 01:00:45 Thekla Hype and Women’s Direction
- 01:04:37 Private Party Segment Complaints
- 01:13:53 FTR vs. Rascals and Bucks Heat
- 01:20:58 Revolution Card and PPV Format
- 01:26:21 Wrap Up and Thanks
