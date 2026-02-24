News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/24 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Taylor Halley: Hangman Page goes full Cody, buzz around the Brawling Birds, full recap of a great Collision, more (88 min.)

February 24, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and new co-host Taylor Halley discuss the following:

  • 00:00 New Co-Host Introduction
  • 01:39 Hangman Stakes It All
  • 12:33 Omega vs. Swerve Breakdown
  • 19:04 Dynamite Highlights Roundup
  • 21:54 Brawling Birds Buzz
  • 26:38 Collision Episode Overview
  • 29:54 Trios Opener
  • 37:12 FTR Rascals and Bucks Showcase
  • 41:45 MJF Indie Defense and Andrade
  • 46:52 Claudio vs. Alexander
  • 51:21 Megan Bayne Squash and TBS Talk
  • 54:10 Don Callis vs. Death Riders Fatigue
  • 58:17 Thunder Rosa Return
  • 01:00:45 Thekla Hype and Women’s Direction
  • 01:04:37 Private Party Segment Complaints
  • 01:13:53 FTR vs. Rascals and Bucks Heat
  • 01:20:58 Revolution Card and PPV Format
  • 01:26:21 Wrap Up and Thanks

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025