VIP PODCAST 2/24 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Taylor Halley: Hangman Page goes full Cody, buzz around the Brawling Birds, full recap of a great Collision, more (88 min.)

00:00 New Co-Host Introduction

01:39 Hangman Stakes It All

12:33 Omega vs. Swerve Breakdown

19:04 Dynamite Highlights Roundup

21:54 Brawling Birds Buzz

26:38 Collision Episode Overview

29:54 Trios Opener

37:12 FTR Rascals and Bucks Showcase

41:45 MJF Indie Defense and Andrade

46:52 Claudio vs. Alexander

51:21 Megan Bayne Squash and TBS Talk

54:10 Don Callis vs. Death Riders Fatigue

58:17 Thunder Rosa Return

01:00:45 Thekla Hype and Women’s Direction

01:04:37 Private Party Segment Complaints

01:13:53 FTR vs. Rascals and Bucks Heat

01:20:58 Revolution Card and PPV Format

01:26:21 Wrap Up and Thanks

