NXT PREVIEW (2/24): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca – NXT Women’s Championship match

Ethan Page vs. Myles Borne – NXT North American Championship match

DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars) vs. Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) – NXT Tag Team Championship match

Jasper Troy vs. Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight – Speed Championship Triple Threat match

Thea Hail vs. Blake Monroe clash – Speed Tournament match

Sean Legacy vs. Keanu Carver

Kale Dixon vs. Uriah Connors

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (2/17): Ethan Page vs. Shiloh Hill for the North American Title, Lol Vice vs. Kelani Jordan, Dark State, Joe Hendry looking for Ricky Saints

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: One developmental prospect feels more genuine than two others, and why the outcome of the NXT Championship match at Vengeance Day may not be as predictable as it seems