NXT PREVIEW (2/24): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca – NXT Women’s Championship match
- Ethan Page vs. Myles Borne – NXT North American Championship match
- DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars) vs. Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) – NXT Tag Team Championship match
- Jasper Troy vs. Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight – Speed Championship Triple Threat match
- Thea Hail vs. Blake Monroe clash – Speed Tournament match
- Sean Legacy vs. Keanu Carver
- Kale Dixon vs. Uriah Connors
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (2/17): Ethan Page vs. Shiloh Hill for the North American Title, Lol Vice vs. Kelani Jordan, Dark State, Joe Hendry looking for Ricky Saints
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: One developmental prospect feels more genuine than two others, and why the outcome of the NXT Championship match at Vengeance Day may not be as predictable as it seems
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.