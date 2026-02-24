News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (2/24): Announced matches, location, how to watch

February 24, 2026

When: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca – NXT Women’s Championship match
  • Ethan Page vs. Myles Borne – NXT North American Championship match
  • DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars) vs. Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) – NXT Tag Team Championship match
  • Jasper Troy vs. Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight – Speed Championship Triple Threat match
  • Thea Hail vs. Blake Monroe clash – Speed Tournament match
  • Sean Legacy vs. Keanu Carver
  • Kale Dixon vs. Uriah Connors

