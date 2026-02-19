WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (2/18): Layla Diggs & Masyn Holiday vs. Nikkita Lyons & Arianna Grace, Dante Chen vs. Brooks Jensen, Drake Morreaux vs. It’s Gal, thoughts on new broadcast team

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 18, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Blake Howard

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

Ring Announcer: Kelly Kincaid

-An outside shot of the Performance Center was followed by a locker room conversation between Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace. Lyons said she hasn’t been this excited since Mercury stopped being retrograde. They did a comedy routine that was unnecessary, but still amusing.

-Peter Rosenberg congratulated Robert Stone on his promotion to NXT Interim GM, and announced that Blake Howard would be taking his place.

-Chuey Martinez stood mid-ring behind a table with a black cloth over it that was begging to have someone thrown through it. He announced the contract signing between Evolve Champion Kendal Grey and PJ Vasa. Both women made their ring entrances. Grey was the first to speak. She talked about being underestimated and said she knows she looks like she should be at Starbucks asking someone if they want extra foam on their latte. She also brought up the time the high school wrestling coach told her to get out if she was looking for a boyfriend, and how four months later they boys were crying about losing to a girl.

-Vasa got angry and said Grey couldn’t beat her. She said she would do this on her own terms and challenged Grey to a street fight. She signed the contract and handed it to Grey, who signed as well. At that moment, Vasa bounced Grey’s head off the table before flipping it over. She decked Grey before getting into the camera and talking trash.

-A video spot on Cappuccino Jones aired. He made a lot of coffee references and talked himself up ahead of his title match with Jackson Drake.

-Dante Chen made his ring entrance before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

(1) DANTE CHEN vs. BROOKS JENSEN

Jensen immediately tried to overpower Chen and worked a headlock, which Chen reversed into an arm twist. They performed some good chain wrestling, with neither man gaining a decisive advantage. Chen settled into another grounded arm twist, then executed a few basic offensive moves that looked great.

Jensen came back to hit an assisted neckbreaker for a near fall. Jensen picked him up and thumped on him for a couple of minutes. He made a cocky cover that Chen easily kicked out of. Chen attempted a comeback, but was cut short by Jensen, who slowed the match back down to his pace. He attempted another assisted neckbreaker, but Chen slipped out and went on a vicious attack. Brooks stopped him and nailed him with a painful looking suplex into a backbreaker combo for the win.

WINNER: Brooks Jensen at 8:20.

(Miller’s Take: This was about as basic as basic gets, but it was good, solid wrestling. Chen is obviously talented, and Jensen is just looking for that magic. I like the direction he’s in, as I think the Alabama country boy gimmick suits him very well. He does seem to be a throwback to the territories, but he’s still missing one little piece to the puzzle.)

-After the match, Jensen stuck his face in the camera and told Harlem Lewis he was going to put him down at Succession.

-Backstage, Wendy Choo said she was trying to be something she wasn’t for so long and was just trying to share a little helpful advice about therapy since it helped her so much. She said it backfired, but she will not be disrespected for trying to be a good person. She challenged Kali Armstrong to a match by saying she wanted to find out if Armstrong has it together or continues to fake it ‘till she makes it. [c]

-In The Vanity Project’s dorm area, they were holding their heads and talking about the wild party last night. Do they live at the Performance Center? Sean Legacy, Aaron Rourke, and Mike Cunningham walked in and began talking about Team PC, noting that they didn’t have to like each other to band together against them. Drake agreed, huddled with Baylor and Smokes, and said they were in. All six men got fired up about defeating Team PC.

-Kam Hendrix, Braxton Cole, and Harley Riggins were shown seated in the VIP Lounge.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(2) DRAKE MORREAUX vs. IT’S GAL

It’s Gal posed as referee Victoria D’Errico called for the bell. Rosenberg mentioned that this was technically a PC vs. ID match, but these two men weren’t on the same page with the others. Morreaux played pinball with Gal’s skull against the turnbuckles. After some strong offense, Morreaux missed a big leg, which opened the door for Gal to use his edge in experience to take over. He, of course, had to stop and pose, which is always his downfall. Morreaux hit a chokeslam for the win.

WINNER: Drake Morreaux at 4:37.

(Miller’s Take: Morreaux has a very likable character that gets the crowd riled up. Gal, as I’ve said many times over, is pure gold. Because of his persona, Gal can lose matches and get away with it.)

-After the match, Team ID came in the ring to congratulate Morreaux. Hendrix noted that their team was short because Jax Presley injured himself in the weight room. He tried swaying Morreaux to the dark side. Drake said he knew exactly what side of history he wanted to be on, and left the ring. Before Team PC could exit, It’s Gal grabbed Hendrix and begged, “Pick me.” They seemed amused at Gal’s humiliation of himself.

-Kali Armstrong was shown walking down a street. She told Wendy Choo it wasn’t personal; she just didn’t need anyone’s advice. She got deadly serious and said she did find herself. That was intense and made me scared for Choo.

(3) LAYLA DIGGS & MASYN HOLIDAY vs. NIKKITA LYONS & ARIANNA GRACE

Grace was escorted to the ring by Stacks, but he didn’t remain at ringside. Chantel Monroe was shown seated in the VIP Lounge. Grace and Holiday had a good exchange early in the match. Diggs took the tag, as did Lyons. Diggs and Holiday got a chance to show off some good teamwork, as they cleared the ring. [c]

Lyons dragged Holiday off the ring apron, which turned the tide. Lyons continued her aggressive offense in the ring, ending with a rear chinlock. Holiday fought her way to her feet, but Lyons suplexed her out of her boots. Grace took over the beating for a couple of minutes before tagging Lyons back in. She beat on her some more, but couldn’t keep her down for the three-count.

After a double clothesline, Holiday finally made the hot tag to Diggs, who came in ready to roll and cleaned house. Diggs hit an incredible flip out of a clothesline attempt into a kick, but her pin attempt was broken up. Lyons kicked Diggs in the face from the apron, which allowed Grace to hit a Graceland slam to pick up the win for her team.

WINNERS: Nikkita Lyons & Arianna Grace at 9:34.

(Miller’s Take: This was passable but could have just as easily opened the show. It had good psychology and was fine for what it was. I like the presentation of Grace and Lyons so far. They have an odd chemistry together that works for me. Diggs and Holiday make a good team, but I can’t see them staying together a lot longer, as the whole TikTok creator gimmick has very weak legs.)

-Tate Wilder talked about the feud between Team PC and Team ID. He said what could have been a decent, friendly competition was turned into a vicious feud. He announced himself as the special guest referee for the upcoming match between the two factions, ensuring that justice would be served.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Pretty standard fare for Evolve. This new announce team is going to have to take some getting used to. Nothing against Blake Howard, but Robert Stone had such great chemistry with Peter Rosenberg. Choo and Armstrong both delivered great promos that made me want to see their match. The Team ID vs. Team PC feud continues to heat up as we move closer to Succession II.