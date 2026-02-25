NXT TV RESULTS (2/24): Miller’s report on Jayne vs. Ruka for NXT Title, DarkState vs. Vanity Project for NXT Tag Titles, Ethan Page vs. Myles Borne for North American Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 24, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Sarah Schreiber

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a panoramic view of the lively NXT crowd. Interim GM Robert Stone introduced the show and announced that the tag team title match would be up first.

(1) DARKSTATE (Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars) (c) (w/Dion Lennox & Cutler James) vs. THE VANITY PROJECT (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) (w/Jackson Drake) – NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Smokes wasn’t too keen on starting the match with Griffin, and for good reason. Baylor came in to help, and both of them bounced off the large Griffin like small children. Shugars got in on the action and continued pounding on Smokes. Baylor tagged in, and they briefly fought back, but DarkState stifled them. Jacy Jayne was shown warming up in the back while DarkState continued playing with their food. They shot Baylor and Smokes to the outside because it was time for a split-screen commercial break. [c]

While kids stuffed their mouths with fast food hamburgers while wearing paper crowns on the right, The Vanity Project finally came to life after executing some sneaky double-team moves. They hit an elevated dropkick on Shugars for a two-count. Smokes kept Shugars grounded with a front facelock, then tagged into Baylor. Griffin got the hot tag and destroyed Baylor and Smokes. Drake looked worried while Griffin continued thumping on his boys.

Griffin hoisted Baylor onto his shoulders for Shugars to nail a spectacular missile dropkick, but Drake nonchalantly put Baylor’s foot on the ropes to break up the pin. Lennox and James took exception to his actions and went after him. As about ten officials ran out to keep them apart, Griffin bailed from the ring and hit a cross body on Drake, who was being held back by security at the time. Amidst the chaos, Tony D’Angelo came to ringside and hit an awkward chokeslam to the ring apron on Shugars, who crashed down on the mat shoulder-first from all of about 3 inches. Tony D pitched Baylor into the ring, who rolled an arm over Shugars to get the pin.

WINNERS: The Vanity Project at 11:54 to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

(Miller’s Take: This was good, and exactly what I expected out of it. DarkState looked invincible early in the match and seemed to take on the face role in this showdown, as they overpowered and outwrestled Smokes and Baylor the first half of the match. Once The Vanity Project put their polished sneakiness to work, they slowly took over. I don’t think there was a fan in attendance who didn’t expect Tony D to come out and interfere. About the only thing that was a surprise was how Shugars got knocked silly by falling three inches onto the mat. That was very Maxxine Dupri-ish of him. The new kids on the block took the gold. They are going to be horribly insufferable now.)

-Tony D stood in the crowd, where he retreated, looking on stoically as The Vanity Project celebrated being a trio of champions.

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Myles Borne, who said that after tonight, he’d no longer be known as a deaf kid, he’d be known as the new North American champion.

-A hungry-looking Keanu Carver made his entrance before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

(2) KEANU CARVER vs. SEAN LEGACY

Before they started the match, a video was shown of Carver pouncing Legacy through a wall during the ladder match for the NXT title a couple of weeks ago. Legacy came out of the gate with a dropkick that barely moved Carver. He kept up the serious offense until Carver decked him. He pitched him out of the ring, then threw him back in to brutalize him. A close-up showed Legacy looking glassy-eyed. Carver sat him on the top rope and shoved him to the floor. He followed him out and tried to pounce him through the wall again, but Legacy caught him with a superkick. Legacy showed some fire with a springboard 450 splash, but Carver kicked out of the pin attempt and pounced Carver out of his boots. He picked him up and powerslammed him for the win.

WINNER: Keanu Carver at 4:19.

(Miller’s Take: Normally, I would decry a superb young talent like Legacy being so quickly defeated, but I realize they’re trying to put over Carver as an angry, unstoppable monster. They succeeded with this. Expect a lot of good things from both of these standout Evolve talents.)

-In the women’s locker room, Wren Sinclair was talking to Kendal Grey in her usual, frantic style about the NXT women’s title picture. Kelani Jordan interrupted them by bragging about making Lola Vice tap out. She said she was the standout, and they were just standbys. Vice attacked Jordan, and they were pulled apart by the rest of the locker room.

Speed Champion Jasper Troy made his ring entrance before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

(3) JASPER TROY (c) vs. ELI KNIGHT vs. ELIO LEFLEUR – Speed Championship Triple Threat Match

Troy started off the match by manhandling his much smaller opponents until they banded together to take him out on the outside. They returned to the ring, and the pace was predictably picked up. Knight hit an incredible moonsault, but LeFleur showed his aerial prowess with equally impressive moves. Troy recovered and continued to maul his opponents. He chokeslammed LeFleur for a two-count. LeFleur came back with a 450 splash with two minutes left. He rolled out of a black hole slam by Troy, then hit his headscissors slam. Knight immediately nailed Troy with a moonsault, but LeFleur rushed in for the pin after Knight bounced off him.

WINNER: Elio LeFleur at 5:50 to capture the Speed Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Knight not getting a ring introduction while LeFleur got the star treatment foreshadowed the outcome. The story they told, with the speed of the two smaller men vs. the brute strength of the champion, flowed seamlessly. We now have our second title change of the night.)

-After the match, LeFleur looked as surprised that he won as Knight looked surprised that he lost. [c]

-In the medical area, Ethan Page was getting his ankle heavily taped while the equally obnoxious Ricky Saints expressed concern with his injury after bragging about his Wild Card appearance. A jubilant Vanity Project walked in and thanked Page for his guidance. Saints said he was going to win the NXT title, then they’d all be looking good. All of those egos barely fit into that small room.

-A very good video of Joe Hendry aired. Pictures accompanied a brief biography narrated by Hendry. He told a very interesting story about how he evolved from a young WWE fan to where he is now.

-The participants of the NXT Women’s title match, with their respective entourages, were shown walking towards the entrance before the commercial break. [c]

-An NXT Origins spot aired on Damian Priest, who described what NXT did for him in his development. This was good and hopefully becomes a regular piece.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

-DarkState was shown tearing through the back in search of Robert Stone. Lola Vice stopped them and said Tony would take care of all of them and that she was looking for Stone. She stormed into Stone’s office and demanded an underground match with Kelani Jordan. Stone made it official.

(4) JACY JAYNE (c) (w/Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) vs. SOL RUCA (w/Zaria) – NXT Women’s Championship Match

They finally pulled the trigger. Everything was hunky-dory between Ruca and Zaria until referee Victoria D’Errico displayed the title belt before the match. It was at that moment that Zaria speared Ruca out of her shoes as a shocked Fatal Influence looked on. She hit an F5 on Ruca, then rolled to the outside. Ruca struggled to her feet and told the referee that she could still compete. Immediately after the bell rang, Jayne hit her with a Rolling Encore for the easy pin.

WINNER: Jacy Jayne at 6 seconds to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

-After the match, Jayne skipped around the ring before Zaria yanked Ruca out to the floor by her hair. She then delivered another F5 to Ruca onto the announce desk, which didn’t break and looked painful. She pulled Ruca’s head up, called her a bitch, and kissed her forehead before slamming it back down on the desk.

(Miller’s Take: While I was very much looking forward to what I thought would be a stellar match, this was a satisfying way to finally go home with the Zaruca breakup. I initially thought they had done irreversible damage to Zaria’s character, but this angle changed my mind. By attacking her before the bell instead of toward the end of the match, she came across as less conniving and more devastating. This got over with the crowd.) [c]

-When they returned from the break, Tatum Paxley was shown seated on the stairs among the fans. She said she craved love and acceptance, but nobody stayed with her. She said she learned to start listening to the fans, addressing them directly. She thanked the fans for their love as she walked through them. She said that when she wins the North American title from Izzi Dame, it will be theirs. Dame walked through the fans, mic in hand, and told Paxley she would never be enough. The two women rushed each other, but what looked like a group of fans kept them separated. The lights went down, and Blake Monroe made her ring entrance. Joseph clarified that security had separated Paxley and Dame and ushered them away.

(5) BLAKE MONROE vs. THEA HAIL – Speed Championship Tournament Match

They rushed each other right as the bell rang. Hail got the best of the exchange and nearly kicked Monroe’s head off for a count of two. She dropkicked Monroe to the floor and grabbed her by the hair. When the referee pulled her away, Jaida Parker ran out and landed a Hipnotic on Monroe and rolled her back into the ring, where she was easy pickings for Hail.

WINNER: Thea Hail at 1:07 to advance.

(Miller’s Take: Parker’s interference was well received by the fans, who absolutely adore her. This was more about the feud between Monroe and Parker than it was about Thea Hail, but the result is still the same, with Hail advancing.)

-The Joe Hendry Story video continued with his TNA Championship run and where that led him to. [c]

(6) URIAH CONNORS (w/Stacks & Arianna Grace & Lexis King) vs. KALE DIXON (w/Andre Chase)

The two former partners were already in the ring when they returned from the break. They began slugging it out at the bell, then executed some crisp, lightning-quick chain wrestling. Connors hit a devastating superkick for a near fall. Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights were shown watching the match. The wrestling reverted to a slugfest, then a series of reversals. Dixon hit a superkick of his own, then flew over the top rope with a twisting plancha. Back in the ring, Connors hit a vicious knee to the temple for the pin.

WINNER: Uriah Connors at 4:31.

(Miller’s Take: Short and to the point, which was Connors being put over as a heel who turned his back on his friends. I really hope they find meaningful things to do with both of these men, as they are supremely talented.)

-They showed a replay of the brutal attack on Sol Ruca by her now-former bestie, Zaria.

-In the back, Jacy Jayne was crowing to her teammates that she proved she was better than Sol Ruca tonight. They were stopped by Zaria, who told Jayne she owed her. Reid told her she wasn’t owed anything. Zaria told Jayne she wanted a title match next week or she’d get the same thing Sol did. Fatal Influence looked slightly terrified. [c]

-The Vanity Project and Ricky Saints were putting each other over in the locker room. After Saints left, a grimy Hank & Tank walked up, followed by Shiloh Hill, who was holding a steering wheel. Hank and Tank said they had been doing some auto work. Baylor recognized the steering wheel, and Hill admitted it was, indeed, the steering wheel from his car. He put over the steering wheel, then gave it a pitch to Baylor before a brawl broke out.

-The NXT Progressive Spotlight was on Myles Borne’s journey to his championship match tonight.

-Ethan Page made his ring entrance before the commercial break. [c]

-Sarah Schreiber was with Robert Stone, who talked about tonight’s show and next week’s card. Izzi Dame walked up and said she’s willing to have the face-to-face with her as long as she couldn’t touch her until the match at Vengeance Day.

-Vic Joseph announced that Zaria would challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship next week, and Ricky Saints would host an Absolute Experience, whatever that may be.

(7) ETHAN PAGE (c) vs. MYLES BORNE – NXT North American Championship Match

Mike Rome made the official ring introductions. Page corrected him by telling him to announce him as the “greatest” North American champion. Joseph said a win tonight would propel Page beyond Carmelo Hayes and Oba Femi as the longest reigning North American champion, which virtually ensures Borne will take the belt. Borne pointed at Page’s injured ankle after the bell rang. He mounted an aggressive offense against Page, then went to work on the ankle, continuously stomping on it and wrenching it. He got a one-count as Page grasped his ankle in pain. Page tried to shake it off and mount an offense but continued to favor his leg. On the outside, Page delivered an Ego’s Edge to Borne on the announce table because it was time for a split-screen commercial break. [c]

The action continued on the microscopic screen on the left while the much larger screen on the right plugged flushable wipes and NASCAR. When they returned to full-screen, Page was shaking out his ankle while he continued his offense. Borne fired up and took control of the match. He gained a near-fall but fell to a Page powerslam for a two-count. Page hit a second Ego’s Edge in the ring for a very near fall. He cut loose with some chops in the corner, but Borne fought back.

Page put Borne on the top turnbuckle and followed him up to deliver a big superplex, but Borne again kicked out of a pin attempt. They exchanged right fists mid-ring, with Borne getting the best of the exchange. Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes ran to the ring apron and distracted the referee while Jackson Drake smacked Borne upside the head with his Evolve title belt. Page covered him, but Borne kicked out at the last millisecond. Hank & Tank and Shiloh Hill ran out and fought The Vanity Project up the ramp and away from the ring. Ricky Saints ran out and climbed the top turnbuckle, only to be thwarted by NXT Champion Joe Hendry. Page attempted a Twisted Grin, but Borne shoved him face-first into the turnbuckle, then hit Borne Again for the victory.

WINNER: Myles Borne at 13:41 to become the new North American Champion.

(Miller’s Take: It was evident from the buildup to the match, the big deal that was made of Page breaking a record with a win tonight, and the complete chaos at the end that Page’s reign was going to end. Borne showed great intensity and good ring psychology. As a fan of him and his story, I’m glad to see him elevated in this way. Page’s character is so insufferable that he won’t be hurt a bit by this loss.)

-After the match, Borne took the belt up into the stands to celebrate with his mom.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This show, which was originally planned to take place in Atlanta, was packed and stacked. Three big title changes, along with the violent breakup of Zaruca, were the main stories tonight. The Vanity Project are guaranteed superstars, and this proves how high they are in WWE’s eyes. Elio LeFleur’s elevation was more subdued, as the Speed title is, in my humble opinion, between the Evolve Championship and ID Championship as far as prestige goes. Jacy Jayne dodged yet another bullet tonight. I expect her to dodge another one next week in her defense against Zaria, as I can’t see that match ending without Sol Ruca extracting a little payback. Myles Borne has the in-ring skill and a great backstory that tugs at people’s heartstrings. Vengeance Day has its work cut out for it if it’s going to surpass this show.