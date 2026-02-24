FREE PODCAST 2/23 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Maitland talk AJ Styles tribute with Undertaker surprise announcement, Reed injury, Lesnar open challenge (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to discuss A.J. Styles’s tribute show and a look at his career including where he ranks compared to contemporaries known for great matches. Also, Brock Lesnar’s open challenge candidates, untimely and unfortunate Bronson Reed injury, Je’Von Evans’s match with Kofi Kingston and his presentation overall, and much more with live caller, chat, and email contributions including an on-site correspondent who attended in Atlanta and relayed off-air happenings and crowd reaction insights.
