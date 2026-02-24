VIP PODCAST 2/23 – WKH – WWE Raw review: AJ Styles tribute show, Bronson Reed injured legit, Lesnar and Heyman issue open challenge, Chamber qualifier, Kofi vs. Je’Von, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 23 edition of WWE Raw featuring the AJ Styles tribute with a big announcement by Undertaker at the end, an unfortunate Bronson Reed injury, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman announce an open challenge for WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston vs. Je’Von Evans, final women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier, C.M. Punk, and more.
