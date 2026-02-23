WWE RAW RESULTS (2/23): Keller’s report on Liv Morgan’s WrestleMania decision, CM Punk promo, Brock Lesnar returns, Tribute to AJ Styles, Dupri vs. Nattie, Chamber qualifiers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

FEBRUARY 23, 2026

ATLANTA, GA. AT STATE FARM ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Reporters: Byron Saxton, Cathy Kelley

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,834 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,933. The arena has a capacity of 18,000 spectators when configured for concerts. The previous WWE event in this venue was Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, 2025 and it drew 11,479.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOW

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to review WWE Raw LIVE. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/zju5zy6enp

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Forever, Together” narrated by Paul Levesque, they cut to the arena with Michael Cole standing mid-ring as he introduced the show alongside Corey Grave. Graves said it’s an honor for them to be in Atlanta, Georgia to celebrate the career of “a man widely considered the greatest in-ring technician…” at which point Gunther interrupted. “Enough, Corey,” he said. Fans booed as he walked to ringside.

Gunther said they were trying their hardest, but to him it didn’t really cut it, so get out of his ring and sit behind their desk and tell the audience how great he is. He walked up the stairs into the ring. He said they were “celebrating a loser.” He said they like losers, such as Bill Goldberg, John Cena, and Styles. He said they all share in common that he killed their careers. More boos. He said what should really happen is a celebration for a truly great wrestler. “Me!” he said.

Raw G.M. Adam Pearce interrupted and yelled, “That is enough.” Gunther continued on, ignoring Pearce. He was over-modulating worse than MJF when he hits peak volume during his promos. Four security guys and Shane Helms were with him. He said he’d have his guys escort him out. Gunther laughed. He said he’d leave, but not because of what he said. He said he is leaving of his own free will because of the disgrace of what is happening tonight. Gunther had some words for Pearce as he walked past him at ringside. Gunther left as security escorted him.

Graves said Gunther did speak truth that he has ended careers. Dragon Lee jumped Gunther from behind on the stage as Gunther was gloating. Security pried them apart. Gunther fled to the back and threw a fit. Dragon Lee broke free from security and jumped Gunther again. Pearce told Gunther to leave because “it’s just not your night.” Cody Rhodes showed up and eyed Gunther, then made his way to the ring.

As Cody entered the ring, Graves said Cody understands that his back is against the wall heading into the Elimination Chamber and Cody wouldn’t want it any other way. Cody said he knows what Atlanta wants to talk about – “A.J. Styles!” He said he is wrestling royalty. He was then interrupted by The Vision’s music and logo. Out walked Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Bronson Reed.

Austin said he couldn’t stand the fans booing them and disrespecting his Wiseman and The Vision. He said he’s ashamed of being from Atlanta. Logan Paul took the mic and said he knows Cody isn’t ashamed of being from Atlanta “because just like everyone from Atlanta, he’s got zero common sense.” He said when Bronson Reed wins tonight, wins the Chamber, and wins at WrestleMania, The Vision will take over Smackdown too. He said Cody would be the first man out the door.

Cody said he knows someone who would disagree with that. Jey Uso’s music played and he made his way out through the crowd, dancing with them of course. Jimmy Uso accompanied him and they had their World Tag Team Title belts with them. Cole said Jey wanted to return to the WrestleMania main event, but he had to qualify first.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good opening segment with a lot of moving parts. No surprise that Gunther interrupted the ceremony or that Dragon Lee went after him.) [c]

(1) BRONSON REED vs. JEY USO & ORIGINAL EL GRAND AMERICANO – Elimination Chamber qualifier

American made his entrance. The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. At 2:00, Jey went for a dive through the ropes, but Reed knocked him down with a forearm from ringside. Americano then moonsaulted off the top rope onto both Jey and Reed. They cut to a break shortly thereafter. [c]

Cole talked about the possibility that if Reed won the WWE Title, they would dominate Smackdown in addition to Raw. Americano returned to the ring and bulldogged Reed as he legdropped Jey. Americano leaped off the top rope with a headbutt that came up short on Jey. Graves said he didn’t make contact. Americano then gave Reed a German suplex into a bridge for a two count at 7:00. They cut to another break. [c]

They showed a clip of Bronson Reed breaking up a cover by Americano on Jey. Then they showed him favoring his right arm that he used to knock Americano off the cover. They cut live to a trainer examining him. Jey leaped through the ropes onto Americano at ringside. The ref went over to check on them but seemed to be relaying the adjusted plans from the back that he received in his earpiece. (Who found out they were advancing to the Chamber, unexpectedly?) Americano knocked Jey off balance on the top rope and then went for a superplex. Jey blocked it and headbutted Americano to the mat. Jey then went for a top rope splash, but Jey lifted his knees. Jey pulled up too much and didn’t really make contact, but Americano small packaged Jey for a two count.

Americano applied a standing anklelock. Jey escaped and then superkicked Americano. Americaono followed with a rolling Liger kick. Jey speared him right afterward, though. He then landed a top rope splash for a three count.

WINNER: Jey in 15:00 to advance.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m assuming Reed was supposed to win, given how the ref had to pass along an audible to Americano and Jey, although perhaps that was just instructions on how to get to Jey winning as planned in a new way. If Reed was scheduled to win, but he tore a bicep, that’s a big setback for The Vision storyline and a bummer for him, of course, with the run he was having. If you’re Logan Paul or Austin Theory, I”d take out career insurance quickly the way things are going with Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins also out of action.)

-A tribute clip aired on A.J. Styles showing his Royal Rumble 2016 debut.

-They cut backstage to Bobby Roode chatting with Shinsuke Nakamura. Cole noted Roode’s rivalry with Styles.

-A race car showed up in the parking garage speeding around in circles. C.M. Punk got out of the passenger seat with the driver, Tyler Reddick.

-Cole hyped Clash in Italy ticket launch.

-Liv Morgan made her entrance with Dominik Mysterio to make her WrestleMania announcement. She looked nervous, like she had just received terrible news. [c]

-They showed captions for what Stephanie Vaquer told Liv Morgan last week that left her rattled. She said she always hides behind a man and she should be ashamed. She said if she picks her, she’ll lose.

-In the ring, Dom touted himself as the greatest Intercontinental Champion ever. Dom called out Vaquer. Vaquer then made her entrance. Graves said Vaquer has succeeded on her own. Dom then called out “Jade Car-gul.” Graves said Dom mispronounced her name because he’s “not allowed to look at other women” and wasn’t familiar with Jade. Jade walked out.

Liv told Vaquer that her words caught her by surprise and she’s not used to being vulnerable like that. She said she thought about it all week. She told her she didn’t realize how selfish she was and how privileged she really was. She said she didn’t know much about Vaquer’s story and how she had to scratch and claw for ten years just to be in WWE. Fans began booing and Dom looked to see what was going on, if anything. Liv said she is a champion because of what she had to go through, but now she has to tell her story.

Liv said, “With that being said…” and then turned to Jade. Liv turned back quickly and hit Vaquer in the head with the mic. Jade smiled as Liv pounded away at Vaquer. Graves said she apparently made her choice clear. Liv gave her an Oblivion. Liv smiled and held her belt in the air.

(Keller’s Analysis: Okay, so Dom mispronounced Cargil, but how does Cole explain his unique pronunciation of Vaquer. Graves pronounces it like everyone else and seems to stress it as a way to see if Cole catches on. That was a long journey to go on for Liv to just hit Vaquer with the mic. She could have done that without the misdirection of seeming apologetic and introspective first.)

-Byron Saxton interviewed Je’Von Evans backstage who was giddy, as usual. Saxton asked how he was doing. He got distracted (which I assume is rather common) by Offset showing up. As they were chatting, New Day and Greyson Waller walked up to them and yapped. Evans suggested they “throw hands” tonight. Kofi Kingston took him up on it.

-Maxxine Dupri made her entrance. [c]

-A clip aired of Styles eating Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title.

[HOUR TWO]

-They showed Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows showing up and hugging Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Michin backstage. Cole noted Anderson and Gallows were good friends with Styles.

(2) MAXXINE DUPRI vs. NATTIE

The bell rang second into the second hour. Nattie charged at Dupri, but Dupri came back with a spin wheel kick. They brawled right to ringside. Dupri leaped off the barricade with a crossbody onto Nattie. She then threw her into the ringside barricade. Nattie kicked Dupri into the ringpost. Dupri went down and looked completely out. Nattie walked over and checked on her. Nattie lifted her by her hair. The ref told her to back off. Nattie went on the attack. The ref pulled her away to check on her. Nattie went back on the attack. The ref called for a stoppage. Nattie smiled as a ref pulled her to the back. They showed Dupri being checked on.

WINNER: Nattie via ref stoppage in 2:00.

-Backstage, Liv and Dom were laughing about something with Raquel Rodriguez. The camera panned over to J.D. McDonaugh who apologized to Finn Balor for last week. He said he wants him to become champion. Balor said brothers fight and it’s water under the bridge. He again told him he wanted to do it alone. Dom told Balor and J.D. that they left him hanging and that’s why he lost. He said he doesn’t want to do it alone. He asked if he can count on them. Balor said he is focused on the biggest match of his career. He said when Dom ad J.D. were out hurt, he handled things himself and didn’t complain about a lack of help. He told Dom to take some responsibility and grow up. J.D. told Dom he’d go talk to Balor.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. Cole plugged a TKO boxing signing. [c]

-An Oba Femi vignette aired.

-Pearce asked a backstage worker why the crate was there at Raw. She said Nick Aldis ordered it to be brought to Raw. Pearce said to deliver it to Elimination Chamber so he and Pearce can open it together. Rusev then walked in to talk to Pearce. Pearce said he had a meeting. Rusev asked if there was someone more important than him. Oba Femi walked in. Pearce told them mid-staredown to table it for another time, another place, since tonight was about Styles. Rusev said, “For A.J.”

-Brock Lesnar’s music played. He walked out with a smiling Paul Heyman. He said he is a Wiseman and an Oracle, “but most of all, I am the Advocate for The Beast, Brock Lesnar.” He said traditionally WrestleMania had two main events – the title match and Undertaker’s streak. He said his client conquered the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. He said that means the main event spot went to Lesnar. He said now the only dead man walking in WWE is the one who comes down the aisle to face Lesnar. Heyman said everyone is asking who will fight him at WrestleMania. Lesnar said he doesn’t have a prediction or a spoiler for them. He said not one person was man enough to step up and take the ass kicking of Biblical proportions that awaited them if they stepped up to face Lesnar.

Heyman said in an effort of full transparency, he listed the dates Lesnar will appear on the Road to WrestleMania: March 16, 23, and 30 and Apr. 6 and 13. He said whoever wants to face Lesnar can just walk out and face him. He said he doesn’t think anyone is going to answer Brock’s open challenge. He said the real main event of WrestleMania is whoever is going to get their ass kicked and conquered at WrestleMania. He said there is no one in the locker room with the balls to take that ass kicking.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

C.M. Punk to discuss title matches against Finn Bálor and Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar returns