FREE PODCAST 2/23 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: The Rock and what might happen from here, Vince McMahon, Mystery G.M., Undertaker video, A.J. Styles, and McNeill Mailbag on bad ring outfits (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 16 and 17, 2011.

On the Feb. 16, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they discuss a variety of topics including The Rock and what might happen from here, Vince McMahon, the Mystery G.M., Undertaker video, and A.J. Styles, plus in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, the McNeill Mailbag includes a question on bad ring outfits.

Then on the Feb. 17, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell took live phone calls for 60 minutes discussing The Rock’s role at WrestleMania 27, whether Rock will wrestle down the road, how Rock could play a role in the potential Cena-Miz WWE Title match at WrestleMania 27, Rock’s promo broken down related to Cena, two different scenarios to book Miz-Jerry Lawler at Elimination Chamber, 2011 Hall of Fame, the digital age affecting the pro wrestling business and future PPV business, why WWE made roster cuts in 2010, Tough Enough’s mainstream appeal and why Miss USA was announced as the first contestant, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com