FREE PODCAST 2/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (2-18-2011) The Rock’s role in the lead-up to WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber, TNA’s issues, Sting, Jericho, Undertaker, Triple H (98 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back fifteen years (2-18-2011) to our PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discuss with live callers Impact ratings, a variety of issues in TNA that came together to plague last night’s Impact, the Elimination Chamber PPV on Sunday, likely direction of top matches at WrestleMania, Smackdown preview for tonight’s show, how often Rock will appear on WWE TV and the risk of over-exposing him like Hart-McMahon last year, difference between nostalgia in WWE and using former stars in TNA, and much more. In the bonus Livecast, they take calls on Hart & HBK at WM22, why WWE doesn’t use WCW matches or brands, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they looked at Chris Jericho in the media that week, asked whether Triple H and Jericho were on similar paths, and made Chamber PPV predictions.

pwtorch@gmail.com