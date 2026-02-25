EXCLUSIVE: PCO reveals whether or not he’s had talks with TNA management since fallout in 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PCO said he’s had some contact with TNA management since they had a falling out in late 2024 over his contract renewal that culminated in PCO destroying the TNA Digital Media Championship on The People vs. GCW in January 2025.

“We had a few phone calls and exchanges,” said PCO appearing in an interview on the Radican Worldwide podcast available for PWTorch VIP members. “I just think we, I just, you know, wrestling is all about timing and I just, it’s just, it’s gonna be the perfect, you know, spot for me to get in.”

PCO, when asked if he would fit in well in TNA right now as a core piece with TNA losing some members of their roster in recently to other wrestling promotions, said the roster instability comes down to TNA not paying talent enough money. “Yeah, well, the thing is, their thing is that guys are leaving and things like that because they don’t pay them enough,” said PCO.

“So, that’s the thing. As soon as they get a better offer, they go somewhere else. And I’m not closing the door there ‘cause they took care of me well financially and with everything, so I have nothing bad to say against them, especially if you put people that know wrestling in charge of wrestling. I’m all for it. And I like TNA, I mean that was, that was great.”

