AEW FEUD TRACKER: Barber’s look at the top feuds including MJF-Brody, MJF-Hangman, Swerve-Omega, plus IIconics buzz, Ospreay vignettes

• ROH will be filming at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Fla. starting Sunday. Hopefully this move will be the first step towards carving out a identity for ROH.

INTRO

Grand Slam Australia is in the books. It was a pretty good, if unremarkable show. I say unremarkable because it was very straightforward and nothing major happened. Now we are firmly on the road to Revolution. The main event as well as two additional championship matches are set. Let’s dive in and see where things stand in the world of AEW.

From the Opener to the Main Event

Latest Developments

MJF successfully defended the AEW Men’s World Title against Brody King. Meanwhile, “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Andrade El Idolo. Those outcomes then set the main event for Revolution as MJF vs. Hangman.

Analysis

The final buildup to the Brody King-MJF match caused quite a dust-up because it was only a video package. My initial thought was that AEW didn’t want to build Brody up too much given that he was almost certainly losing. That was closer to the truth than the quickly debunked report that WBD had pressured Tony Khan to keep Brody off the show because of the inevitable “F— Ice” chants that would’ve followed. Truth is King and MJF were both already in Australia doing media ahead of Grand Slam. Given how the match went it down, I think the final build-up was sufficient.

Speaking of that match, it was pretty good. Brody tweaked his knee early on a missed cannonball and MJF spent the bulk of the match focusing on that injury. Brody refused to quit, though, and eventually caught MJF in the hanging sleeper. He held onto it for a little bit longer this time. He followed it up with a Gonzo bomb, but MJF kicked out. He attempted to re-apply the hanging sleeper, this time from the top turnbuckle, but Max repeatedly smashed his knee to get free. MJF then hit what was supposed to be a Tombstone piledriver on the apron but ended looking more like a powerslam. One Heat Seeker later and MJF remains the AEW World Champion.

The outcome here was not a surprise. Brody’s chances of winning the title were slim to none. It’s all about what happens now for him. Last week I said he needed an off-ramp in the match so he would immediately have something hot to focus on for Revolution. That didn’t exactly happen. They protected him to a degree with the knee injury, but ultimately his next move is a mystery. Given the all of the publicity he and the “F— Ice” chants generated for the company including an a very good article on CNN.com and a mention on “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” Brody needs a prominent match in his hometown at Revolution. Anything else could be a P.R. nightmare.

As for MJF, his immediate future was determined by a very good match between Hangman and Andrade. Hangman won by being a smart babyface and being prepared for Andrade and Don Callis’s dirty tricks. He blocked a low-blow from Andrade and hit one of his own followed by a Buckshot Lariat for the win.

MJF and Hangman met in the ring last week. After exchanging harsh words, Hangman suggested that they add a stipulation to their match. MJF initially balked at the suggestion until Hangman upped the ante by saying that if MJF agreed to add a stipulation that he would never challenge for the AEW Men’s World Title again if he loses. That piqued MJF’s interest. This is where things got a little confusing. Initially, it sounded Hangman would pick a potential stipulation, MJF would pick one, and then the fans would decide in a Taboo Tuesday style vote. On Collision, though, the commentators made it sound like it was actually a double stipulation match, Texas Death and whatever stipulation MJF chooses. The match suddenly feels huge. I just hope they clear up the stipulation confusion.

Grade: B

A New, Toxic Champion

Latest Developments

Thekla defeated Kris Statlander in a bloody strap match to become AEW Women’s World Champion

Analysis

The first-ever women’s strap match did not disappoint. Thekla and Stat absolutely beat the hell out of each other in the main event of Dynamite two weeks ago. Stat was split open early and bled for the rest of the match. At one point she psyched herself up by literally choking herself with the strap which just looked psychotic (in a good way). Thekla attempted her spider walk, but Stat just yanked her down hard. There was a Tombstone with the strap wrapped around Thekla, which she kicked out of

The Sisters of Sin hit the ring. Even though she didn’t need to, Skye Blue distracted the referee while Jula Hart attempted to interfere only to get whipped herself. The distraction proved enough though as Thekla hit a spear, wrapped Stat’s arms up with the strap, and hit a stomp for the win and the title.

This was the only acceptable outcome. Statlander’s title reign just hasn’t worked. It feels like she’s been trying too hard to be a “character” as opposed to just being herself. Ironically, she cut maybe the most human promo she’s ever cut after she lost the title. She was sitting on the floor in the back still dripping blood. She expressed frustration at losing title but made it clear she wasn’t finished with Thekla. I could’ve done without the forced “cosmic killer” line at the end, but this showed that she’s capable of authentic human emotion.

The promo was actually part of a video package spliced with clips of the match and words from Thekla whose most effective moment was looking like an absolute psychopath choking herself with the strap. Thekla was a good choice to take the belt from Stat. She’s intense, dynamic, and distinct. She just needs to offer more than cliches about things getting “toxic” in her promos. I would also suggest less Triangle of Madness and more Thekla and the Sisters of Sin. She’s the star of the group. She should be treated as such.

Grade: B+

It’s Time to Clear Some Things Up

Latest Developments

Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita fought to a time limit draw.

Analysis

The match between Mox and Takeshita was good. As someone who enjoys technical wrestling, the opening few minutes were fun. The rest of the match felt like a fight. It was clear once the match got to 15 minutes in that it was going to be a draw.

Mox, eager to get his win back, challenged Takeshita to a rematch with no time limit at Revolution which is fine. My issue isn’t with the delayed outcome; it’s with the fact that the delay drags out Takeshita’s break from The Don Callis Family and whatever the hell is going on with Mox and the Death Riders. Given that I’m a soap opera fan, I’m used to stories being dragged out, but this situation isn’t really helping anyone. Takeshita and Mox are both faces who remain aligned with heel factions. Something’s got to give. Both men and the factions will all be better off once they’re aligned properly.

Oh My God, He Killed Kenny!

Latest Developments

Swerve Strickland defeated Kenny Omega in an incredible match capped off by Swerve taking things too far and leaving him down and out with a Vertebreaker through the announce table.

Analysis

The first-time showdown between Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega did not disappoint. They had great in-ring chemistry and brought it from the opening bell. The Snap Dragon on the apron was a particularly gnarly spot. In spite of how much they gave, it still felt like they had even more to give in another fight.

The story of this match, though, was Swerve falling back into old patterns and turn heel. First, in a moment of pure desperation, Swerve pulled referee Aubrey Edwards into the path of an oncoming V-Trigger. He then ripped the padding off the bottom of turnbuckle and catapulted Omega into it jaw-first. He followed that up with a Swerve Stomp for a huge near fall. Kenny expertly scouted the House Call, watching from his peripheral until the last minute when ducked him.

Swerve wouldn’t be denied, though, intercepting an attempted V-Trigger with a House Call followed by Big Pressure for the win. He didn’t stop there, though. He continued attacking Kenny, wrapped the chain around his neck, and hanged him over the top rope. He then moved the steps neck to the announce table and executed a Vertebreaker off the stairs through the table on Kenny.

This was so well done. The one drawback was the commentary which largely undercut the turn by downplaying it, although Bryan Danielson did do a good job screaming at Swerve, “You’re better than this!” For Swerve, this was him doing what he always does when he feels like he needs to prove something, going too far. It’s marvelous character consistency. Given that Kenny has prior commitment and won’t be available for Revolution, the big question is what Swerve does for the next few weeks as well as the PPV itself.

Grade: A-

Random Questions

– Why the IInspiration?

Over the weekend, The IInspiration debuted at the Brisbane House Rules show and it was revealed that they had signed multi-year contracts with AEW. My question is: Why? When they were the IIconics in WWE, they weren’t lighting the world on fire in-ring, It was all sizzle and no steak and the sizzle was very annoying. I don’t think they went to TNA and wildly improved, so what’s the purpose of signing them? To me, Tony should’ve learned his lesson on hiring comedy tag acts that are poor in-ring performers when he brought in MxM Collection and quickly had to hide them on ROH. I don’t have high hopes for these two, especially when they get tossed into the ring with women with significantly more talent.

– Is it not time for a Women’s Tag Title change?

Willow and Harley successfully defended the women’s AEW Tag Team titles against MegaBad at Grand Slam Australia. I would argue that they probably should’ve dropped those titles. Willow should be focusing on the TBS Title that she defended in a random 4-way.

Lena Cross debuted after the tag title match. She’s another tall Amazonian woman like Megan. To me, those two don’t even need Penelope Ford. They’re such a visually imposing force on their own. They should absolutely beat the Babes of Wrath. The question is, does it happen before Revolution. I would assume Mercedes Mone returns soon and Willow defends the title against her at that show. Unless she’s going to wrestle twice in one night, something she said she would do, she’d need to drop those belts before then so that they could be defended on that show.

– Is Will Ospreay returning sooner than we think?

Three weeks in a row and three straight Will Ospreay video packages. The most memorable part of this week’s video was Ospreay saying that he’s made of titanium screws and ambition. It just sounded badass. He had neck surgery in September, so I didn’t his return until at least May at the earliest, but if they’re starting the hype already, it seems like he might have made a near superhuman recovery and could be headed back as soon as Revolution.