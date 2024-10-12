FREE PODCAST 10/12 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-9-2019) Keller & Dehnel on Jericho hitting home run on promo, Moxley vs. Spears, Bucks vs. Party, live callers, on-site report, mailbag (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-9-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss the second-ever AEW Dynamite on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions, plus an on-site correspondent from Boston. They discuss Chris Jericho’s stellar in-ring promo establishing his Inner Circle faction and shouting down “We The People” chants, Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard), Young Bucks vs. Private Party, Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes & Adam Page, and more. Should Moxley and Kenny Omega have cut signature promos by now? Is the roster diversified enough in terms of size? Are there too many snide insider references? Could AEW beat Raw or Smackdown in the ratings?

