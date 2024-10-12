LECLAIR’S AEW WRESTLEDREAM 2024 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Danielson vs. Moxley, Ospreay vs. Takeshita vs. Ricochet, May vs. Nightingale, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW WRESTLEDREAM 2024 REPORT

OCTOBER 12, 2024

TACOMA, WA AT TACOMA DOME

AIRED LIVE ON TRILLER

Announcers: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

-Fireworks exploded around the entrance stage as Excalibur welcomed the audience to the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. He welcomed his broadcast partners, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness.

-Jay White’s music hit and he emerged from the tunnel, accompanied by Juice Robinson. Juice returned to the back as Switchblade headed to the ring.

The crane camera shot Adam Page from above as he sauntered through the heel tunnel. He marched triumphantly down the ramp as fireworks shot from the stage. The crowd booed him as he posed on the apron.

(1) JAY WHITE vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

Jay White and Adam Page locked up to begin the match. After working each other into the northeast corner, they traded quick slaps to the face. White exploded with a flurry of right hands to Page, working him into the northwest corner. Page ducked a punch and began swinging wildly on Switchblade, downing him in the corner. Page whipped White to the opposing corner, but got caught with an elbow on the pursuit. White twisted Hangman’s leg and gave him a hard chop to the chest.

White grabbed at Page’s leg, looking for a hold. Hangman wriggled his way underneath the bottom rope. White smartly guillotined him. The action briefly spilled to the floor. Page overtook White, catching him with a clothesline off the apron. The crowd started a loud “Swerve’s House” chant, trying to get under Page’s skin. McGuinness and Schiavone argued about whether or not Hangman cared. Back in the ring, Page whipped White hard into the northeast corner. Jay collapsed to the mat. Hangman argued with the referee, then dragged Jay to his feet. He gave him a hard chop as the match crossed 4:00. Page followed up with a Fallaway Slam into the turnbuckle. He covered, but White immediately got his hand on the bottom rope.

Excalibur noted that the Gunns were not cleared to travel to Tacoma due to the attack they suffered at the hands of Hangman Page. Adam mounted Jay in the corner, looking for ten punches. White countered out with an Atomic Drop. Page shook it off and grabbed a Sleeper, lifting White off his feet and swinging him around for a slam and cover. After scoring a two count, Hangman delivered a few more punches. He rocked White with a hard elbow, then threw out his arms for a chorus of boos from the crowd. After being hoisted over the ropes in a counter attempt from White, Page called for the Buckshot Lariat. White stumbled out of the way before Hangman could take off.

Page missed wildly with a clothesline in the northeast corner. Jay caught Page with quick jabs to the jaw, then a running uppercut. He delivered a a spike DDT for a cover and two count just before 8:00. White hooked Page for a Suplex, but Page dropped to his knees to block. He hoisted Jay over his head, but White caught him with a hard chop. White went for a German Suplex, but Page landed on his feet. White hit another chop, then connected with the German Suplex on the second attempt. He bridged for a two count. Page came up favoring his knee.

In the southwest corner, White hoisted Page onto the top turnbuckle. Page drove his thumbs into White’s eyes to create separation. White gave him a chop, flipping Page upside down and trapping him in the ropes. White chopped at Page’s exposed chest repeatedly, then stuck his thumbs in Hangman’s eyes for turnabout. Page slumped free against the apron. White tried to lift him, but Page countered and delivered a Death Valley Driver on the apron. He called for the Buckshot Lariat as White rose slowly. Switchblade got too close to Page. Hangman threw punches to stagger him backward. White charged at Page, but Hangman caught him with a forearm to the face.

Hangman pulled White out to the apron, striking him again. White ate the punch, but grabbed at Page’s leg and delivered a Dragon Screw to the floor. Both men fought to their feet. Page gave White a Powerbomb onto the steel steps. Schiavone said White may be done. Jay crawled toward the ramp, Page in pursuit. Referee Paul Turner tried to force Hangman back toward the ring, but he refused. Page removed his belt, stalking White. Turner tried to take the belt from him, threatening Page with a disqualification. Jay White taunted Page, welcoming the belt. Hangman swung, but White pulled him in and delivered a knee-breaker right on the edge of the ramp.

Switchblade followed Turner back to ringside, sliding in the ring to break his count. Then, he went to retrieve his opponent. White gave Page another Dragon Screw, setting him up in the northeast corner. Jay threw a wild right hand. Page countered with a back elbow. White exploded with a Uranagi and covered Page for a two count just after 15:00. White set up for Blade Runner, but Page grabbed on to Turner’s shirt to block and steady himself. He caught White with Deadeye, but couldn’t capitalize, heavily favoring his injured knee.

A dueling chant broke out as Hangman rolled to the apron, looking for the lariat. The knee made him hesitate just a moment. He flipped in, but White caught him. He turned it into Blade Runner for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Jay White in 16:29

Juice Robinson met Jay White at ringside and the two celebrated. Hangman was incensed. He argued with fans on his way up the ramp, continuing to sell the knee.

-Excalibur tossed to a quick video package for the AEW Women’s World title match.

Willow Nightingale danced to the ring to a solid ovation. She gave the crowd, and the camera a big thumbs up. Mariah May followed. Nigel McGuinness said she’s “at the very top.”

(2) MARIAH MAY (c) vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Mariah May and Willow Nightingale circled one another out of the blocks. A small “let’s go Willow” chant started things off. Nightingale responded by delivering two body-slams to the champion in quick succession. She dragged May to the northwest corner and gave her a pair of chops. Willow circled the ring, gaining steam. May cut her off with a running dropkick out of the corner. She tied May up in the ropes and pulled at her cheeks. May looked to charge at Nightingale, but the challenger caught the champion with a pounce.

Nightingale climbed to the middle turnbuckle, sizing May up. Mariah cut her out at the knee. Nightingale hit her head on the turnbuckle on the way down. Mariah dragged her to the northeast corner and stomped her to the mat. She delivered a Snapmare, then a basement dropkick for a cover and one count at 3:00. Mariah grabbed a seated headlock. Willow powered to her feet, but May quickly dropped her again. Willow pulled May in the by the hair and bit her ear. McGuinness called it “Mike Tyson-esque.”

Off the ropes, Nightingale anticipated May’s cold stop and took her down by the hair. She worked her to the corner and hit a running hip check, then a clothesline. She closed the combo with a strike kick to the chin. Willow delivered a Spinebuster with a high stack for a two count. She set May up in Gutwrench position, but May blocked it. She slipped behind Nightingale and hit a low-angle German Suplex for a cover and two count. May went to retrieve her challenger from the mat, but Willow tripped her up and applied an Indian Death Lock. Mariah threw a slap, trying to break the hold. Willow slapped her right back. Willow grabbed May by the hair and slammed her head into her own knee repeatedly.

Nightingale broke the hold. The champion crawled to the corner, looking for a respite. Willow hit her with a Cannonball. She went for a top rope Moonsault, but May moved. She followed up with a big drop kick, then May Day. Mariah hooked the leg for a near fall at 7:50. Willow fought to her feet and caught the champion with an elbow strike. Both women charged from adjacent ends. May caught Willow with a headbutt. Willow stumbled into the ropes and exploded back with a huge lariat.

Both women were down. Nightingale answered the count at seven and pulled May to her feet with her. May flipped free of a Powerbomb attempt, then the two traded roll-ups for two counts. Willow kicked Mariah in the face, then caught her with a Dead Valley Driver into the turnbuckle. Nightingale covered for a near fall just before 10:00. Nightingale headed back to the corner, climbing the turnbuckles. The champion sprang to her feet, leaping to the top rope to meet her. Willow went for a Powerbomb off the top, but Mariah turned it into a super ‘rana. She followed up with Storm Zero for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Mariah May in 10:52 to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship