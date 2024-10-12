VIP AUDIO 10/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-12-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill discusses Cena’s new movie, Regal incident, CM Punk, Rick Rude, Cornette, Indy Line-up of the Week (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Oct. 12, 2006. Topics include:

Sunday Night’s William Regal incident.

The latest news from TNA, Ring of Honor, Shimmer, WWE, and the new ECW prepares to make its way to Real Deal country.

The Hot Five Stories of the Week include an impartial review of the new John Cena movie, the extreme drubbing ECW took from UFC in the ratings, and the highly anticipated promo on that week’s TNA Impact.

The indy lineup of the week features a dream match on the docket in Florida.

A former WWE champion enters Adult Swim on the Big Clip.

Listener Mail questions about C.M. Punk, Rick Rude, and Jim Cornette.

