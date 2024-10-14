NJPW KING OF PRO WRESTLING 2024 REPORT (10/14) : Lansdell’s recap and analysis of ZSJ vs Naito, Goto vs Finlay, Sho vs Douki and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW KING OF PRO WRESTLING 2024 REPORT

OCTOBER 14, 2024

RYOGOKU KOKUGIKAN

RYOGOKU, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Walker Stewart was on commentary with Chris Charlton. A big night was scheduled with seven championships on the line, including the G1 winner Zack Sabre Jr breaking with tradition and cashing in his title shot before WrestleKingdom.

(1) HIROMU TAKAHASHI vs. MISTICO

We started the night with the match that promised the biggest test of my ability to watch and type at the same time. Before the match, Mistico was presented with a plaque to commemorate his 20th anniversary in the business. For his part, Hiromu came to the ring with an LIJ-branded rice cooker, which is a real item you can purchase. I have no words. Inside the rice cooker was Mistico’s mask, because of course it was.

The commentators mentioned that Hiromu wanted this to be Hair vs Mask, but that did not happen. Way to telegraph the result, guys. Someone brought an air horn to the show, which was especially annoying in Japan with the quieter crowds.

They started with a rapid-fire exchange of takedowns and quick covers that ended in stalemate. Mistico got a headscissors that sent Hiromu to the floor, but he quickly slid back in only to be thrown back out with another headscissors. This time Mistico followed him out with a tope, then rolled him back inside. He went for a slingshot senton, Hiromu avoided it and went for a figure four cloverleaf. Mistico got to the ropes before Hiromu could fully apply it. Hiromu blocked a slap, then caught a kick, and hit a dragon screw before going back to the figure four cloverleaf. Again Mistico got to the ropes, and Hiromu cranked on the pressure before releasing the hold. Mistico rolled to the floor.

Back in the ring, Mistico ran up the ropes for a lucha arm drag. He followed up with a springboard headscissors again sending Hiromu to the floor, and hit a tornillo to the outside.Back inside the ring again, Mistico covered for a two-count. Five minutes in and they have been in and out more than a cat in a snowstorm. Hiromu reversed a whip and hit a corner clothesline, Mistico returned the favour, and they traded superkicks. Hiromu sidestepped Mistico and hit a rebound German suplex to slow things down and take control. He perched Mistico on the top and went up to join him, but Mistico fought free and slid out of the predicament. He hit a head kick and then went back to the top turnbuckle…Spanish SuperFly! A loose cover got another two-count for Mistico.

Mistico ducked a wild lariat attempt and spiked Hiromu with a destroyer. He went for La Mistica but Hiromu blocked and countered with a tight small package for a near fall. Mistico hit a rebound crossbody that seemed to float, then tried again for La Mistica. Hiromu again blocked it and dropped Mistico on his knees. Hiromu went back to his cloverleaf, and turned him over into a Sharpshooter position for the tapout win.

WINNER: Hiromu Takahashi via submission in 9:00. (***1/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: A fast-paced match that ended much sooner than most would have expected. I did not enjoy all the in-and-out action but the parts that stayed in the ring hinted at good chemistry between the two. Then again, Hiromu has good chemistry with basically everyone. He has said he wants a match against Naito for the title, and this result won’t hurt his chances…if Naito retains. Hiromu is overdue to move up to heavyweight, he’s been testing the waters, and a challenge of Naito would certainly cement that.)

(2) BULLET CLUB WAR DOGS (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) © vs. KEVIN KNIGHT & KUSHIDA – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match

It feels like these two teams have fought for the titles so many times, and each time Kevin Knight has been a little less raw. Kushida still looks 16 somehow, and came to the ring with a jetpack on his back.

War Dogs did not wait for the bell to attack. Moloney dropkicked Knight, Connors threw Kushida to the outside, then they swapped partners. Knight avoided a series of strikes from Connors, they ran the ropes, and Knight hit a dropkick on which he leapt so high he almost kicked over Connors’ head. Good grief. Moloney came in but got cut off by Kushida, who took him down with a drop toehold. Knight hit a running splash to Moloney’s back. They whipped Connors to the corner, slid to the outside and tripped him…then crotched him on the corner post. Ouch. Moloney blindsided both men as they pulled Connors groin-first into the corner post, and the War Dogs took control on the outside.

Moloney absolutely launched Knight into the ringside chairs, while Connors took a chair from under the ring and went to work on Kushida with it. He very nicely helped Kushida to take a seat, and then charged…and got caught with an STO into the chair! Kushida held Connors in place on the chair, and Knight charged, kicked off the apron and hit another super-high dropkick to a seated Connors. Knight rolled Connors inside, Kushida lifted him to an electric chair position, and Knight…wow. He went for a dropkick but Moloney caught him from behind in mid air and dropped him with a German suplex. That looked incredible. Connors hit a German of his own to Kushida, then Connors and Moloney each hit a spear on their opponents.

Connors chopped at Kushida’s chest in the corner. A leaping elbow drop followed. Moloney tagged in and blistered Kushida’s chest with a series of chops. At the five-minute mark Kushida managed a hip toss and lunged over to make a tag, but Knight was on the floor rolling around. Pretty selfish if you ask me. Moloney pulled Kushida away from the corner and continued the onslaught. Kushida kicked away at Moloney’s leg but Connors interceded and hit a snap powerslam. They set for Hit and Run but Kushida sidestepped and Connors and Moloney collided. A series of dodges by Kushida led to another collision, and allowed for the tag to Knight.

Off the hot tag, Knight dropped both opponents. Hit hit a DDT-reverse DDT combo on both men, missed a corner splash, but was able to avoid charges and send both War Dogs to the outside. Knight and Kushida hit sliding drop kicks to send Connors and Moloney over the barricade, where Kushida positioned them on chairs about 3 rows back. Knight went back into the ring and hit a slingshot crossbody over the barricade and easily 3 rows deep. This man might not be human.

Back inside, Knight and Kushida hit a tandem corner kick on Moloney. Kushida tagged in, and held Moloney in a neckbreaker position while Knight went to the top…and slipped off. Oh dear. He made the best of it and hit a running splash while Kushida hit the neckbreaker, but only got a two-count before Connors broke up the cover. They hit the Doomsday dropkick on Connors, and went for the splash-neckbreaker combo again. Moloney shoved Kushida into Knight to counter, then hit a gorgeous Arn Anderson spinebuster. On the apron, Moloney hit a superkick and went for the Drilla Killa on the Hardest Part of the Ring (™) but Knight countered with a back body drop. Connors avoided a handspring elbow from Kushida, who collided with Knight on the apron. Jeep Flip to Kushida! Hit and Run to Knight on the apron!

At the ten-minute mark, the War Dogs stalked Kushida in the ring. The crowd chanted for Kushida, who escaped the Drilla Killa and tried for a Hoverboard Lock. Connors came running to break it up but ate an elbow. Kushida went back to Moloney but walked right into a powerbomb…into a neckbreaker by Connors! Spear by Moloney! Spear by Connors! They set for Hit and Run…connected! 1…2…no! Kushida kicked out! That genuinely felt like the end. Connors and Moloney took their time and set for Full Clip. Kushida countered with a Hoverboard Lock! Moloney threw him off, and he made a blind tag to Knight. Again the War Dogs went for Full Clip, Knight came running in and leapfrogged the doubled-over Moloney…oh dear, I am fairly sure he was supposed to end up landing on the turnbuckles to knock Connors over, but came well short. He still managed to connect with Connors and send him to the outside, at least. Kushida got a backslide on Moloney but Knight was the legal man. Knight rolled through with a jackknife cover! 1….2…3!

WINNERS: Intergalactic Jet Setters via pinfall in 13:00 to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team championship. (***)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: This match had some downright spectacular moments from Knight, but also a pair of very clear errors that perfectly illustrate why Knight is so frustrating to watch. He has virtually infinite athletic ability but he tries to do too much too often and it hurts the quality of his matches. When these moves come off he looks incredible, so I understand the desire to take the gamble, but there has to be a happy medium somewhere. It was probably time for a title change, War Dogs had done everything and more with the titles and looked unstoppable. I am curious what will happen in Super Junior Tag League now though, as there isn’t an obvious challenger team for the new champs. Maybe Private Party will come over for the tournament?)

(3) TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (C) vs. BAD LUCK FALE & CAVEMAN UGG

Well this one will surely be a change of pace. Fale looked even older than before. Hartley Jackson came to the ring with TMDK, meaning that we had five men in and around the ring from Oceania. When would that have happened before? Ugg by the way has the body of a thicker version of Miro, with the head of one of the War Raiders and the face of a young Hacksaw Jim Duggan.

Ugg and Fale jumped the champs before the bell. Ugg hit a Cave-In and a running splash on Haste early on, then dropped Nicholls with a swinging sitout uranage. Haste tried to fight back but got squashed with a corner clothesline from Fale and a running twisting crossbody from Ugg. A big elbow drop from Fale got a two-count before Nicholls broke the cover. Ugg looked under the ring for a while before finding and erecting a table on the outside. Fale placed Nicholls on the table, and Ugg hit a frog splash off the apron through the table! Inside the ring, Fale stood on Haste’s back and surfed for a bit. He tagged in Ugg, who absorbed a flurry of chops from Haste before dropping him with a northern lariat. A big boot sent Haste flying backwards to the corner, a great example of how important good selling is.

Fale tagged in and ran into a boot from Haste. A tornado DDT put Fale down, but Nicholls was not there to be tagged. Doing the same spot two matches in a row? Sloppy. Meanwhile Ugg tagged back in and charged, Haste moved and landed a series of kicks. He went for a back suplex but Ugg fought it off, then caught Haste in mid air and hit a fallaway slam at the five-minute mark. He went for another corkscrew crossbody but Haste saw it coming and countered with a dropkick. A huge running knee strike followed, allowing Nicholls to finally tag in. He spiked Ugg with a DDT, then hit a sliding dropkick to take Fale off the apron. A sliding lariat to Ugg was enough for a two-count. Ugg shrugged off a pair of standing clotheslines, but got caught with a Blue Thunder bomb for a two-count before Fale broke the cover.

Haste came back in and hit a jump kick to the back of Fale’s head, then dropped the big man with a double Final Cut. Ugg tried to fight back with a strike combination but got caught with a Power Bottom! 1…2…no! Thunder Valley…connected! 1…2…3!

WINNERS: TMDK via pinfall in 8:00. (**3/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: It was never going to be a title change, but TMDK probably just secured a nice contract offer for Caveman Ugg. He looked phenomenal here, and has definitely secured at least another look against a non-Australian team. Very impressive showing.)

Great-O-Khan and Henare came out after the match to challenge TMDK for the tag titles before World Tag League.

(4) SHINGO TAKAGI (C) vs. RYOHEI OIWA – Never Openweight Championship match

An interesting choice to put Oiwa in a major title match in his first singles match back, but it does continue the trend of throwing the young hopefuls in at the deep end.

For the third straight match the action started before the bell, with Oiwa hitting a dropkick to Shingo’s shoulder. Oiwa ran Shingo shoulder-first into the corner, then the opposite corner, then applied a top wristlock. Shingo fought free and hit his back elbow-stiff jab-feint DDT combo. He briefly sold some discomfort in his arm, then clotheslined Oiwa over the top to the floor. Chris Charlton mentioned that Shane Haste sees the potential for Oiwa to be the next Kenta Kobashi. OK let’s pump the brakes on that one. That said, if he starts using a Burning Hammer he will shoot to the top of the Lansdell Ladder.

On the outside, Shingo whipped Oiwa into a barricade, then dropped him on the apron with a stun gun. Back inside he followed up with a vertical suplex, then a series of hammer elbows. Oiwa fired in some forearms to fight back, ran through a chop from Shingo, then wiped Shingo out with a tackle. He went for a gutwrench but Shingo blocked it only to get leveled with a pair of lariats. A third lariat got a two-count. Oiwa went to the top and hit a falling splash for another two-count. That was the opposite of graceful. Oiwa locked in a sleeper but Shingo ran him back into a corner to break the hold, then leveled him with a Yukon lariat.

Shingo put Oiwa on the top rope then connected with a big superplex. Oiwa bounced. A sliding lariat from Shingo got a two-count at the five-minute mark. It’s Shingo Time! Oiwa blocked Made in Japan but ate a headbutt. They traded big lariats, Oiwa ducked under a lariat and hit a German suplex, Shingo popped back up and hit a lariat, Oiwa popped up out of that and hit an Angle Slam, and the crowd came alive. Oiwa applied the sleeper again to set up for the discus lariat, Shingo escaped and blocked a discus lariat attempt. Made in Japan by Shingo! 1…2…no! Shingo called to the crowd and hit a flurry of strikes and a headbutt, but again Oiwa ducked a lariat and got a bridging German suplex for a near fall. He clamped on the sleeper again, and Shingo started to fade. Oiwa released the hold and went for the discus, Shingo blocked it but Oiwa kept spinning and hit it on the second revolution. Doctor Bomb by Oiwa! 1…2…no!

Oiwa went back to the sleeper, tried for the discus again, but Shingo ducked it and hit a lariat for a near fall. Oiwa ducked a running lariat attempt and hit a big dropkick. Again he went for the discus, Shingo countered with a back suplex and flattened Oiwa with a lariat. A powerbomb got another near fall at the ten-minute mark. Shingo measured Oiwa and almost decpaitated him with a lariat, then dropped him with Last of the Dragon for the win.

WINNER: via pinfall in 11:00. (***1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Shingo is incapable of having a bad match, and this was far from bad. There were times I thought Oiwa was going to pull it off. The repetitive nature of Oiwa’s Grip finisher is going to get old in a hurry, because the setup is elaborate and predictable. He needs to think about different ways to get into it in order to prevent that, but then again the Rainmaker stayed over with a similar issue. It’s not clear what’s next for Shingo, but Oiwa looked good here to add to the list of bright future guys in NJPW right now.)

(5) JEFF COBB (C) vs. YOTA TSUJI vs. REN NARITA – NJPW World TV Championship match

A rare triple threat match in New Japan, which hopefully will serve to minimise the House of Torture shenanigans. Surely this would be the match where one of the Reiwa Three would finally win a serious singles title?

Narita chilled in the corner as the bell rang, but Cobb and Tsuji would not let that slight and attacked him. They alternated beating him down, then hit a double shoulder tackle. Tsuji hit a running splash, Cobb hit a standing moonsault, and Narita rolled to the outside. Cobb and Tsuji traded shots and tackles, an exchange won by Cobb. He tried a side slam but Tsuji countered with a lucha arm drag. Each man tried a body slam, neither succeeded on the first attempt, but Tsuji would on the second attempt. He ran the ropes but Narita tripped him from the outside and dragged him to the floor. Narita hit a low dropkick to the knee of Cobb and then went to work on that same knee. He applied a leg lock which was broken up by Tsuji.

Tsuji kicked Narita and went for a suplex, but Narita slipped out the back and rolled into an arrmbar which sent Tsuji scrambling to the ropes. Narita ran the ropes, Tsuji ducked under the big boot but Narita caught Cobb on the apron instead. Tsuji charged, ducked under a Narita clothesline and hit a tope to Cobb on the floor. Nice little sequence there. Narita sent Tsuji into a barricade at the five-minute mark, then brawled briefly on the outside. Walker Stewart called Narita “a heavyweight Kanemaru” which might be the most insightful thing he has ever said. Tsuji avoided a running boot in the corner, and Cobb connected with a corner uppercut to Narita instead. Tsuji went for a running headscissors on Cobb, who caught him and flipped him up into a bodyslam toss. That man is too strong. He hit a dropkick to Tsuji, but missed a corner splash. Tsuji ran across the ring and hit a corner splash on Narita, then came back to monkey flip Cobb. Cobb blocked it and sat Tsuji on the top rope, hit him with a slap to the chest, then turned around and caught a charging Narita. He lifted Narita into a fireman’s carry, then picked Tsuji up off the top turnbuckle and dropped both men with a Samoan Drop. He’s not even Samoan!

Cobb picked up Narita for a slam, but saw Tsuji charging and hit a back body drop while still carrying Narita. He dropped Narita on top of Tsuji and posed, but quickly had to turn around and break up Narita’s cover on Tsuji. Cobba went for a lariat on Narita, who ducked, and Cobb ran into a Tsuji superkick. Schoolboy from Narita on Cobb! 1…2…curb stomp to Narita to break it up! Tsuji covered both men but only got a two-count. Tsuji went for a lariat, but got countered with a uranage and a forearm drop. Tsuji avoided the standing moonsault, Cobb countered a suplex attempt but Tsuji slipped out the back. Tsuji hit his backbreaker-facebreaker-curb stomp combo…except Cobb blocked the stomp! This match has basically been a “Jeff Cobb is very strong” exhibition. Tsuji came back with a basement dropkick and hit a fireman’s bomb for a near fall.

Tsuji called to the crowd and measured Cobb, but Narita came up behind and raked his eyes. Flying knee guillotine off the top by Narita to Tsuji! Cobb broke up the cover at two as we went past ten minutes. Narita picked the knee of Cobb and locked in an ankle lock, but Cobb made it to the rope. Apparently there ARE disqualifications in triple threat matches in New Japan, and they turn the match into a singles match if they happen. I am positive Wade Keller smiled on reading that. Narita set for the Double Cross, but Tsuji came flying in with a dropkick off the top to Cobb! Narita broke up the cover…Double Cross! No, Tsuji blocked it! Knee strike…no! Narita caught the knee! Tsuji instead flattened him with a headbutt, and ran into Tour of the Isl…no! Tsuji escaped and hit a big knee to Cobb’s jaw! Gene Blast…Tour of the Islands! 1…2…Narita pulled the referee to the outside!

Cobb went to see what happened to the ref, but Narita was right behind him. Low blow by Narita…Cobb blocked it! Cobb hit some forearms and went for another Tour of the Islands, but Narita escaped and grabbed his push-up bar! He waffled Cobb with it! The crowd booed loudly as Narita hit the Double Cross! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Ren Narita via pinfall in 13:00 to win the NJPW World TV Championship. (***1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: The crowd and commentators acted like they would for the typical HoT nonsense, but to me this was far less objectionable than usual. Narita did it alone, and in the process became the first of the Reiwa Three to actually win a title that means something. Cobb and Tsuji will likely continue their feud, and nobody is upset about that. I was surprised to see Narita win here, but also somewhat happy with it. He showed several glimpses of his technical ability in the match, which is what led to him being considered one of the Reiwa Three to begin with. If they can find a way to get back to that but still make him a dastardly heel. I am OK with it.)

We got a short video clip from the Young Bucks, who will be back in a New Japan ring for WrestleDynasty. There was very little reaction from the live crowd.

(6) HIROSHI TANAHASHI & EL PHANTASMO & SHOTA UMINO vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

This match was billed as Tanahashi’s 25th anniversary match, which makes the team with Shota Umino all the more fitting. The face team came to the ring through the crowd dressed as warriors and each with a weapon; Shota carrying a sword, Tanahashi a bow and arrow, and ELP a spear. Apparently this was a tie-in to a sponsored segment for Gladiator 2. Poor Tanahashi struggled to get to the top rope, which I hope was due to the costume and not an injury.

After more than NINE MINUTES of entrances, we once again had a pre-bell assault. An early fun spot saw Tanahashi coaching ELP from the apron on how to hit a dragon screw. It did not take long before my earlier optimism about Tanahashi was scuppered, as he struggled mightily coming into the ring. He was able to put the pain aside long enough to hit a slingblade and High Fly Flow for the win, at least.

WINNERS: Tanahashi, Umino, and Phantasmo via pinfall in 9:00. (*1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: It wasn’t really anything, but it didn’t have to be. Umino got to show off, Tanahashi got a pinfall, and they did a pretty cool commercial tie-in. A palate cleanser before the big title matches. The Ace is definitely slowing down, but fortunately he seems to know he’s not capable of the headline spots any more. Given how NJPW books things, it would not surprise me to see Umino challenge the winner of the main event.)

Tanahashi predictably took to the mic after the match. He said that his finish line was in sight, then announced that WrestleKingdom 2026 would be his final match. I did not see that one coming. It has to be Okada, right?

Evil and Togo waited for Tanahashi to finish, then jumped him from behind. ELP made the save but was blindsided by Narita and his piece of wood. Evil got on the mic and said it was his company and he will decide when Tanahashi can retire.

(7) DOUKI (C) vs. SHO – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match

Sho came out dragging Douki down the entryway and choking him, making it 6/7 matches with attacks before the bell. The ref tried to get some order and start the match, but Sho whipped a young lion into the ref and continued assaulting Douki on the outside. He waffled him with a chairshot to the head, then spiked him with a straitjacket piledriver on the floor. He threw Douki into the ring and tore his mask off, revealing face paint that was very reminiscent of The Great Kabuki. Sho went for a shot with his trusty wrench, but got a face full of red mist for his troubles! Douki snatched the wrench and leveled Sho with it, then seemed to be channelling Kishin Liger with some shrieks and crazy facials. Suplex de La Luna! Douki rolled through and hit a second one! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Douki via pinfall in 1:00 to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. (No rating)

(Lansdell’s analysis: Umm…OK? Was that just to facilitate a maskless Douki going forward? The facepaint and facial expressions were certainly a different look but it worked for me. I would not be against that being his new character going forward. Still, this was a major card on paper and this match was in a pretty big spot, so doing this angle seemed like an unusual choice.)

Because we had not seen enough of this so far, Kanemaru attacked Douki after the bell. He sprayed whiskey in his face and jabbed a chair into Douki’s midsection. Kanemaru held up the title, but was attacked from behind by a returning Master Wato! A head kick and Recientemente from Wato sent Kanemaru packing, and Wato picked up the belt and a microphone. Douki watched on as Wato challenged him for a title match. Wato handed the belt back and left the ring.

(8) DAVID FINLAY (C) vs. HIROOKI GOTO – IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match

Goto had Yoshi-Hashi for company, which is just about a fair matchup with Gedo. The build to this match has been one of my favourites in recent New Japan history, with Finlay waging psychological warfare on Goto. He’s talked about Goto’s recently-deceased father and has invited Goto’s children to sit ringside and watch their father lose. Goto beat Finlay during the G1, which led to this title shot.

They traded strikes right off the bat, with Finlay going to the eyes to take the initiative. Goto reversed a whip to the corner and hit a hip toss, then started to go to the top rope before Finlay knocked him to the floor. Finlay went out with him and taunted Goto’s children before choking Goto down. The commentators went heavy on the story around Goto and his kids being there, and mentioned that Goto claimed he could not lose with them at his side. So. he will be losing then?

Finlay flipped off Goto’s kids, then rolled back inside the ring to continue the beatdown. He scooped up Goto and tossed him halfway across the ring, then covered for a two-count. Goto tried to fight back but was cut off by a throat thrust. After a series of counters, Goto sent Finlay over the top and to the floor right in front of Goto’s kids. They looked entirely nonplussed. Goto followed to the floor and promptly got run into the barricade. Finlay retrieved a pile of chairs from under the ring and put them on the mats right in front of the Goto kids. As the five-minute call was made, Goto reversed an attempted powerbomb on the chairs and back body dropped Finlay onto the chairs instead. He pounded away at Finlay, then hit a muramasa heel kick. Goto rolled Finlay back inside, and of course he rolled right back out again. Goto followed him again, Finlay lifted him and threw him ribs-first into the corner post…but Goto blocked it and threw Finlay into a barricade instead! Goto draped Finlay on a barricade, spun him over and hit a one-man Shoto on the floor! He gave his kids a thumbs-up before rolling Finlay back into the ring.

Goto went to the top rope and hit a flying elbow drop for a two-count. Finlay was able to escape an ushigoroshi attempt, then connected with a Northern Irish Curse backbreaker to leave both men down. Both men got to their knees and traded strikes, and continued the exchange as they got to their feet. Finlay got the better of the exchange, hitting a rolling elbow at the ten-minute mark, but his attempt at a second was blocked and turned into a reverse GTR. Goto came off the ropes and ran into a lariat from Finlay. Dominator by Finlay! A cover only got a two-count. Finlay slowed the pace right down, hitting a series of crossface strikes to a kneeling Goto. Finlay connected with a buckle bomb, but a burst of energy from Goto allowed him to level Finlay with a lariat. Both men were down as the crowd chanted for Goto.

Finlay made it to his feet first, but his running boot was caught by Goto. Finlay escaped a sleeper attempt with a snap mare, but Goto held on and maintained the sleeper. Finlay ran Goto back into a corner to break his grip, but Goto grabbed hold of it again. Finlay tried to climb the ropes with Goto still holding the sleeper, but Goto wisely let go and hit an ushigoroshi. He kicked through Finlay’s chest and hit a GTW for a very near fall. He set for GTR, Finlay fought it off but Goto hit a stiff heabutt at the 15-minute mark. Shotenkai by Goto! He went for GTR again but Gedo got on the apron, which allowed Finlay to counter and hit Into Oblivion. Yoshi-Hashi pulled Gedo off the apron, but Finlay had his shllelagh…and nailed Goto with it. 1…2…no! Powerbomb by Finlay! Another near fall! The crowd got louder and louder chanting for Goto as Finlay called for the end. He waved at Goto’s kids and went for Overkill…countered! GTR…countered! Overkill…connected! 1…2…3!

WINNER: David Finlay via pinfall in 17:00 to retain the IWGP Global Heavyweight championship. (***3/4)

(Lansdell’s analysis: It wasn’t flashy, it wasn’t a technical masterpiece, but the story was well-told and everything they tried worked well. Finlay staring right at Goto’s kids as he covered for the win was excellent. A rare case of NJPW building a good story and having it culminate in a very good match. The shot of Goto’s daughter crying her eyes out was simultaneously hard to watch and also sheer genius. Finlay continues to be an excellent heel with a well-defined style in and out of the ring.)

Goto consoled his kids at ringside as Finlay taunted them from inside the ring. Finlay took to the mic and announced that his next challenger would be…Yuya Uemura! Yuya, being injured, did not come out. Taichi did, however. Finlay mentioned that Yuya’s friend who couldn’t even get into the G1 was here instead. Taichi challenged Finlay, naturally, which seemed to be accepted. Finlay tried a cheapshot but got dropped on his fool head with a back drop driver.

(9) TETSUYA NAITO (C) vs. ZACK SABRE JR – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match

I am usually pretty good at predicting match outcomes, because NJPW has a pretty rigid booking style. I could not call this one, though. The G1 winner basically always challenges for the title at WrestleKingdom, so having ZSJ doing it now is a massive break with tradition. The way Naito has been wrestling for the last few months adds to the confusion, as there is a sense he is wrestling injured. We shall see very soon.

Most of TMDK came out with ZSJ, but Naito as usual came out alone. Despite his recent performances, Naito was still very over with the live audience. Naito’s knees were heavily taped, which I had not noticed on him before.

The first two minutes of the match were a grappling exhibition that culminated in a two-count for ZSJ. They locked up again and ZSJ grabbed a kimmura, rolled through with it to take Naito down, then applied a headscissors. Naito countered out into a leg butterfly, but ZSJ went back to a headscissors. Naito countered into a leg lace, which ZSJ reversed into a reverse deathlock. Naito turned over into a knee bar, which ZSJ somehow turned into an armbar. Both men ended up in the ropes which led to another break.

As the first five minutes elapsed, neither man had thrown a strike or taken a bump. They locked up again, Naito spit on ZSJ, and that led to a series of missed kicks by each man. Naito backed up and hit his tranquilo pose and immediately ZSJ jumped him and locked in a cross armbreaker. Naito got to the ropes in a hurry. That was a nice spot. ZSJ charged at Naito, who lifted him up and over the top rope to the apron. Naito swept out ZSJ’s leg and then hit a dropkick to the floor. He followed ZSJ to the outside and shoved him into a barricade, then into the apron, then back into the barricade. Naito rolled ZSJ onto the apron, and went for a neckbreaker. ZSJ countered and got back in the ring, then pulled Naito through the ropes and hit a neck crank with his legs. Good grief that looked nasty.

ZSJ locked up Naito’s legs in a figure four, then transitioned through a series of holds that almost made me tap out from my keyboard. Naito got to the ropes, causing a break, but ZSJ stayed on the attack with some European uppercuts at the ten-minute mark. He locked in a cravate, but Naito was able to escape and hit his own neck crank. Naito fired up and hit a back elbow and basement dropkick. He hit a running back elbow in the corner and then a neckbreaker reverse DDT, followed by a delayed hangman’s neckbreaker for a two-count. Naito clamped on a leg full nelson, ZSJ tried to counter but could not work his way free. Instead he wriggled to the ropes, and Naito took his time in releasing the hold.

Naito went for another hangman’s neckbreaker, in the ropes and on the apron this time, but ZSJ blocked it and applied a hanging armbar over the top rope. ZSJ hit a snap mare and returned the neck crank favour, then hit a basement dropkick to the back of Naito’s head. ZSJ applied a head figure four, then floated over into an armbar. Naito went straight for the ropes as we went past 15 minutes. ZSJ laid in some European uppercuts. Naito spit on him again, then laid in his patented wrist-control elbows. ZSJ kicked Naito’s arm, Naito came back with an enzuigiri and a tornado DDT to leave both men down.

Naito perched ZSJ on the top turnbuckle and hit a Frankensteiner. He charged into a ZSJ boot but then was able to hit a flying side headlock takeover into Pluma Blanca, his version of the Koji Clutch. ZSJ worked to escape but could not, and so had to once again flop his way over to the rope for the break. Naito hit some back elbows, then connected with Esperanza. Naito measured ZSJ, charged and ducked under a big boot…Destino! 1….2…no! As we went past the 20-minute mark, Naito went for Destino again…countered into Clarky Cat by ZSJ! Naito was a long way from the ropes as ZSJ wrenched back on his arm. ZSJ transitioned between submissions, doubling over Naito’s arms and grabbing an ankle for good measure. Naito barely made it to the ropes. ZSJ looked over at his stablemates for advice, saying his arm was dead. Nicholls suggested a Zack Driver, which Naito countered…Emerald Flowsion! Destino…no! ZSJ escaped! Gotch-style piledriver! Shades of his old mentor Minoru Suzuki!

Both men were down as the crowd noise grew. ZSJ got up first…running PK! Zack Driver…DESTINO! What a counter! 1…2…ZSJ kicked out! Destino again…ZSJ escaped! He hit a European uppercut, Naito caught the second one into a backslide, ZSJ rolled through it but Naito held on and went for a tornado DDT, ZSJ resisted so Naito rolled him up! 1…2…2.99! Capo kick by Naito barely connected, and ZSJ came back with a lariat! Zack Driver! 1…only one! Zack Driver again! 1…2…2.99 again! A third Zack Driver! 1…2…3!!!!!

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr via pinfall in 25:00 to win the IWGP World Heavyweight championship. (****1/4)

(Lansdell’s analysis: First off, credit to Naito for saving this performance for the match where he dropped the title. He has looked so sluggish until his match with O-Khan, but he stepped up here and gave ZSJ a match to remember for his first world title win. It’s been a long time coming, but ZSJ most definitely paid his dues in NJPW before this win. The match itself was a perfect way for him to win it, focused on mat work and technical grappling exchanges. It’s the sort of match not many can have, so again credit to Naito for being able to keep up with him. An excellent match with a finish that many predicted, but one that did not damage the quality of it.)

ZSJ took to the mic to thank Naito, saying he would always be here in New Japan. Naito said “De nada cabrón” before disappearing. Sanada, dressed in a pastel yellow suit and looking more like Inoki than ever, interrupted Zack’s promo and said today’s match was so amazing. He asked for their match in London on Sunday to be for the title. ZSJ agreed to it.

Shota Umino came out to a fairly loud chorus of boos. He did not look happy with that reaction. He said that Tanahashi announced his retirement today, which made him realise you cannot wait for your chances. With Hontai in danger of being worn down, he wanted to challenge for the world title. ZSJ said this week was a little hard, but maybe next week?

Shingo Takagi was next in the procession. ZSJ asked him to wait, and he said wouldn’t wait for anything. He congratulated ZSJ, and said that since they were 1-1 in the G1 they should have a rubber match for the title. Umino pointed out he beat both of them in the G1 so he should be next. ZSJ said everyone needed to chill. He would wrestle Sanada first, then think about it, but everyone else needed to get out of his ring. He celebrated with the rest of TMDK (except Oiwa, notably) as the show went off the air.

Final thoughts: That was an eventful night of pro wrestling. Sadly, there were lots of empty seats evident throughout the building. Hopefully, the gradual but definite movement towards a clear plan for the future should bring some fans back. With Ren Narita as TV champ, Umino looking to come after the world title, Master Wato looking to challenge Douki, and Tsuji floating around looking for a feud going forward, there is a clear positioning of that next generation to take all the titles at WrestleKingdom. Even Finlay calling out an injured Uemura makes me wonder if he wasn’t supposed to be part of that picture. With tag team season about to take over most cards, singles feuds will take a back seat for a while. I do have to wonder why the KOPW title was the only singles title that wasn’t defended on this show, given the name of the show, but it’s a very a minor gripe. I have been constantly complaining about the lack of trigger-pulling for the young guys in the promotion, but it’s been a gradual build to this point. Could we finally see a full-on changing of the guard at WrestleKingdom? I might be Charlie Brown trying to kick the football again, but I think they just might be about to do it.

You can contact me at lansdellicious@gmail.com or on Twitter @lansdellicious. We’ll be back next weekend on the Road to Destruction. Also keep your eyes and ears open for the 7-Star Podcast and Radican Worldwide on PWTorch VIP to hear more of my thoughts on the show. Thanks for joining us!