News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/14 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Nic Nemeth & Joe Hendry vs. First Class, a Hardys appearance, talking segments, backstage angles, more (40 min.)

October 14, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo return to review an episode of TNA Impact that continued to shape TNA’s biggest show of the year, Bound for Glory. They discuss the multiple talking segments, backstage angles, a Hardys appearance, and the main event of Nic Nemeth & Joe Hendry vs. First Class.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024