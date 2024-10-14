VIP AUDIO 10/14 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Nic Nemeth & Joe Hendry vs. First Class, a Hardys appearance, talking segments, backstage angles, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo return to review an episode of TNA Impact that continued to shape TNA’s biggest show of the year, Bound for Glory. They discuss the multiple talking segments, backstage angles, a Hardys appearance, and the main event of Nic Nemeth & Joe Hendry vs. First Class.

