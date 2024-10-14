FREE PODCAST 10/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (10-16-2014) Ivan Koloff interview on his career, plus Total Divas creates a new fan, Orton RKO video, Del Rio, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (10-16-2014) to a PWTorch Livecast with host Jim Valley including an interview with Ivan Koloff on his career and an interview with Valley’s niece who had become a WWE fan recently due to Total Divas, plus current events talks with live callers and some chatter about the Randy Orton Vine RKO video.

