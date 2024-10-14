30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (10/10/1994): Lex Luger vs. Bam Bam Bigelow, Razor Ramon confesses his sins, plus Bundy, Head Shrinkers, Mabel, Owen Hart, Lawler, Undertaker

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 10, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #303 )

(1) Lex Luger defeated Bam Bam Bigelow. During the match, Ted DiBiase, Nikolai Volkoff, and Tatanka were at ringside. When King Kong Bundy joined the threesome at ringside, Adam Bomb and Mabel came to ringside to even the odds. Luger rolled up Bigelow for the pin after Bigelow ran into Tatanka on the ring apron. After the match, Bigelow and Tatanka argued on their way back to the dressing room (forecasting a possible Bigelow turn)…

Footage aired of Bob Backlund asking for a title match against Bret Hart on “Heartbreak Hotel”…

(2) Mabel won a squash…

Footage aired of Randy Savage in the Columbus Day Parade. He was on a float representing the Cooley’s Anemia Foundation charity. An 800 number was listed on the screen…

(3) Owen Hart (w/Jim Neidhart) won a squash…

An Undertaker interview from Superstars aired…

(4) King Kong Bundy won a squash and demanded a five count…

Footage aired of Jerry Lawler on Superstars sitting on a pie that Dink left in his announcing chair…

On “King’s Court,” Jerry Lawler introduced his new dwarf partner Queasy whom Lawler says can lower himself to Dink’s level…

A commercial aired hyping the Action Zone with a spoof of NBC’s NFL Today and Fox’s NFL GameDay programs (including impressions of Mike Ditka and other NFL names) against which Action Zone will go head-to-head on Sunday mornings…

(5) The Head Shrinkers won a squash…

A promo video aired of Razor Ramon at church confessing his sins. The preacher asked him, “Who do you think you are, Razor Ramon?” When he found out it was Ramon, he asked for Ramon’s autograph…

Doink promised a surprise for Lawler next week…

Strong Point: Luger-Bigelow was a decent opener.

Weak Point: Show dragged at the end.

