WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch Damien Priest’s visit to Mundo Boxing small business and give pep talk to kids

WWE has had a long standing relationship with many companies and promotions. One of the biggest one is a wireless mobile phone company; with lots of commercials, advertisements, and autograph opportunities, it’s clear that they value their partnership with WWE.

As part of their Small Business Superstars initiative, various WWE wrestlers go to small businesses across the country and highlight their businesses and what they do on a daily basis. Damien Priest visited Mundo Boxing in Miami, Fla. during Hispanic Heritage Month and talked to the owner, Dr. Pedro Diaz, and his son Pedro Diaz Jr. about boxing and their Hispanic heritage. WWE captured the footage and uploaded it to their YouTube channel.

This is an informative video that shows what life is like for Dr. Diaz and his son coaching boxing to children. I enjoyed how the video opened with Priest saying that his father owned a martial arts studio and how he trained there as a kid. He actually has connections to other combat sports and is clearly invested in what Mundo Boxing is all about.

Dr. Diaz explained well why boxing is so important to Hispanic culture and also why it is a good skill to have as a kid. He said thatboxing is good not only physically, but also mentally due to the physical challenges and the need for quick reflexes and thinking on your feet to beat your opponent and to not leave with any physical injuries.

One highlight was Priest giving a pep talk to the children in attendance at the gym, telling them that combat sports inspired him to start working out. He encouraged them to always push themselves to be better.

Overall, this was a nice video that showcased Mundo Boxing in a positive light. It focused on how the business helps the community by getting kids involved in something that could teach potential life skills while building a relationship with them. I also enjoyed how the sponsor gave money not only to the business, but to the artist who painted a mural for the business as well. It showed that they really want the business to succeed. It’s nice to see small businesses across America get spotlighted, and I’m looking forward to seeing what business gets featured in the next video.

