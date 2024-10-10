VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1894 (Oct. 9, 2024): Keller’s report on WWE Bad Blood & Staff Roundtable Reviews, Parks on new TV landscape, Keller’s TV reports, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch Newsletter #1894
Cover-dated October 9, 2024
LINK: 1894 PWTorch Newsletter PDF
–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS
–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR
SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s report on WWE Bad Blood (with newsletter-exclusive star ratings) & Staff Roundtable Reviews… Keller’s TV reports on Raw, Dynamite, Smackdown… Greg Parks column on new TV landscape and what it means for fans and the industry… More…
PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.