WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, October 11, 2024

Where: Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,587 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,607. The arena has a capacity of 16,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Roman Reigns will appear

WWE will address Kevin Owens’ attack on Cody Rhodes

