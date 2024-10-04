WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/4): Keller’s report on Bloodline vs. Street Profits vs. DIY, Michin vs. Chelsea Green, Naomo vs. Tiffany, AJ Styles returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 4, 2024

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves



Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 8,320 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,819. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts. Check out WrestleTix for the final attendance figures.

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Forever, Together” narrated by Triple H, Michael Cole introduced the show as a drone shot aired of downtown Nashville, Tenn. including the arena. They showed The Bloodline arriving, then DIY backstage, and finally The Street Profits and B-Fab getting out of an elevator.

-They cut to a wide shot of the arena including the top deck filled to the last row. Alicia Taylor introduced Hardy, who was standing in the ring. He introduced the return of A.J. Styles. Styles came out to a new theme song. Cole noted they hadn’t seen Styles since June at the Clash at the Castle where he wrestled Cody Rhodes. Graves said he had to step away and recalibrate and refocus and remind himself why he is in fact the Phenomenal One. Cole said 11,171 were in attendance. Fans chanted “Welcome back!” and “A.J. Styles!”

Styles said, “I have missed you guys so much.” He said it’s only fitting he’s in Nashville. “This is where it all started for A.J. Styles.” He said he’s done things in recent months he regrets that he might not be forgiven for. He said he wants to rebuild the legacy of Styles starting tonight. “This is still the house that A.J. Styles built!” He was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes walked out to his music, mic in hand. He said after everything he’s done, he’s not surprised there’s not a long line of guys in the back eager to welcome him back. He said he decided to be that guy. He said he’s been holding things down since he’s been gone. He said he’s a huge fan of Styles. “I love old-timers like you,” he said. He said he must be out there to sign a Legends contract. He said he deserved it. He then asked to have a chance to talk about himself for a minute.

Hayes said he, not L.A. Knight or Andrade, deserve to be U.S. Champion. Styles interrupted and said he’s been in the ring with Knight before and he’s relentless. “He came to my house,” he said. “We had a match at WrestleMania.” Hayes pushed the mic down and then said he didn’t need Styles’s advice. “I don’t take advice from quitters,” he said. Fans ooh’d. Styles said he earned that one. He told Hayes if he’s Him and as good as he thinks he is, he’d be U.S. Champion right now. Hayes said if he was so phenomenal, he’d be WWE Champion again. “He’s not Him!” chanted the crowd.

Styles said they’re both in their wrestling gear inside a ring, so they should have a match. Hayes said, “Naw, I’m good.” He dropped the mic and turned to leave. Knight walked out to his music and said it’s a familiar sight to see Hayes being challenged and backing down. Knight said the last time he was around Styles, Styles was lying about retiring and then he made a liar of himself.

Knight told Hayes if he accepts Styles’s challenge and beats him, he can make a convincing case to G.M. Nick Aldis that he deserves a title shot. He called for a referee. Charles Robinson came out. [c]

(1) A.J. STYLES vs. CARMELO HAYES

The bell rang 18 minutes into the hour. Cole talked about Styles debuting in Nashville in the year 2000 as part of the NWA Anniversary Show. He said he won a TNA X Title, NWA Title, and tag team titles. He said Styles loves wrestling. Hayes took control a couple minutes in and scored a two count with a cocky cover after a shoulder tackle. He knocked Styles to the floor and then went after him. Knight stood and had a few words for Hayes as they cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Back from the break, Hayes had Styles in a half crab. They showed a clip of a doctor checking Styles’s left ankle during the break. Cole said it’s a possible sprained ankle for Styles. Styles fought back and knocked Hayes down, favored his ankle, and then landed a leaping clothesline. Styles landed a backbreaker on his knee, but then clutched his sore ankle afterward. The ref called for the bell. Styles expressed frustration. The doc checked on him. Graves said this is the unfortunate part of their business and ring rust might’ve played into it. He said your body is going to react differently. They replayed a couple of moves where they think he suffered the injury.

WINNER: Hayes via injury forfeit at 9:00.

-Afterward, Knight gave Hayes a BFT and then trash talked him. Cole said if Knight keeps his promise, Hayes gets the U.S. Title match.

-They cut to Cole and Graves at ringside. He noted that Bad Blood starts at 6 ET. He threw to a video package on Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu.

-They showed Tommaso Ciampa warming up backstage as Johnny Gargano talked to him.

-They showed a garbage dumpster being rolled to ringside. [c]

(2) CHELSEA GREEN vs. MICHIN – Dumpster match



The bell rang 39 minutes into the hour. Cole said to win, you have to knocked someone into the dumpster and close the lid. Graves said it’s a real, used, unsanitized dumpster. Michin lifted Green near the dumpster, but Green escaped and shoved Michin into the dumpster. She then kicked her into the lid of the dumpster. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Green gave Michin a Canadian Destroyer and then threw her into teh dumpster. Green ran over to close the lid, but Michin blocked it and then hit Green with a bag of garage. Back in the ring, Michin put Green in a trash can and then landed a senton on the trash can, crashing it over Green’s torso and head. Michin then placed a table over the dumpster. Piper Niven ran out, dressed as a sanitation worker. She landed a senton on Michin. She went for a cannonball, but Michin moved, so Piper hit the dumpster. Green extracted herself from the crushed trash can and kicked Michin. She went for a back suplex off the ring apron onto the table. Michin blocked it and then powerbombed Green through the table. Michin leaped doing the move and landed in the dumpster with her. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Michin got out and closed the lid to win.

Green popped her head out of the dumpster covered in garbage, crying in agony and looking like she was going to pass out.

WINNER: Michin in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was pretty good for this style match, with a dazzling spot to end the match.)

-They showed Styles being examined by a doctor. He was barefoot and looked distressed.

-Naomi approached Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill backstage and they chatted about their plans to host Bad Blood. Naomi screeched excitedly and then they danced. Bayley walked in and joined them in dancing. Cargill and Belair left. Bayley told Naomi she’s no. 1 in line after she wins at Bad Blood. They hugged. [c]

-Cole talked about Badd Blood in 1997 where Kane debuted. Cole said Metro Boomin will be at Bad Blood and they showed an exchange between them on social media.

-They showed scenes of the nightlife in Nashville, then the crowd. Someone raised a sign asking, “Where is Paul Heyman?” Then they showed The Street Profits backstage.

-Bayley made her way to the ring, slapping hands on her way. Bayley called Nia Jax to the ring and told her to bring Tiffany Stratton. Jax and Stratton walked out. Cole said this has been Jax’s best year.

[HOUR TWO]

Jax entered the ring and told Bayley if she has something to say, say it straight to her face. Bayley said as long as she’s known her, she never understood the importance of the title over her shoulder and what it means to people like her who grew up loving it and dreaming of winning it. She said listed Molly Holly, Victoria, Beth Phoenix, Natalya, Trish Stratus, and Lita. She said they seemed larger than life, but that’s not Jax. She said Jax is on her way to becoming one of the most dominant women in WWE. She said there are two people in WWE who can take that from them. She said she’s one of them and she plans to do it at Bad Blood. She said the second one is her “old friend, Tiffy Stratton.” She said Stratton can’t beat her under normal circumstance, but when Stratton gets tired of her berating her, she’ll smash her and cash in and pin her.

Stratton told Bayley that she could beat Jax without the briefcase. “You know what Pam, Bayley, instead of sitting here and trying to break us up, why don’t you bow down to your queen?” she said. (I’m not sure that Tiffany dropped Bayley’s real first name on purpose or not.) Bayley said she can appreciate Jax’s dominance, but she has zero respect for her. “I’d rather bow down to a queen than patronize a stupid bitch.” (Reset the Bitch-o-Meter.) Stratton took a swing at Bayley with the case, but Bayley ducked and then kneed Stratton. Jax attacked Bayley and went for a senton, but Bayley rolled out of her path. Bayley hit Jax with the briefcase three times and then kneed her. She picked up the Women’s Title belt and put it on Jax. Fans chanted, “Bayley! Bayley!”

Bayley left. Stratton stood over Nax as she tried to stand and appeared to be considering cashing in. Jax stood and noticed, then left the ring, looking worried. Fans chanted, “Cash it in!” The lights went out and Naomi’s entrance music played. [c]

-They went backstage to Pretty Deadly reacting to the stench on Green. Austin Theory and Greyson Waller did the same. Then Angel and Berto walked by and gagged. Piper even was waving away fumes. Aldis then winced as Green walked up to him. She asked if there is anything Green needed other than a shower. Green cried and ran off. Hayes walked up to Aldis and said he won so he wants a title match. Aldis asked if he really considers that a win. He said he’d talk to him next week. Hayes acted like Aldis stunk and left.

(3) NAOMI vs. TIFFANY STRATTON

The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Naomi rallied after the break with a bulldog adn then kipped up. She landed a sliding slap and then drove Stratton’s head into the mat for a near fall. Stratton countered Naomi’s attempt at a sitout faceplant and then dropkicked her in an athletic sequence leading to a near fall. Naomi landed a top rope crossbody, but Stratton lifted Naomi onto her shoulders. Naomi elbowed herself free and kicked Tiffany in the head. Stratton avoided a split-legged moonsault, but Stratton landed on her feel and then went for a cartwheel elbow in the corner. Naomi blocked it and leveraged Stratton’s shoulders down with a crucifix for the win.

WINNER: Naomi in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A heck of a match and a solid win for Naomi.)

-Clips aired from last week of Kevin Owens shoving Cody Rhodes and then Randy Orton stepping between them after their loss.

-Jacob Fatu led the rest of The Bloodline. He said he loves his Tribal Chief. He said everyone including Roman Reigns will love the Tribal Chief. He said if you don’t, you will ultimately acknowledge the real Tribal Chief. Solo Sikoa leaned into the camera and said, “Acknowledge me.” They all headed to the ring. Cole said for the first time in five years they’d have a ladder match on Smackdown for the tag team titles. [c]

-They showed a scene of a bridge near downtown Nashville.

-Stratton was walking backstage checking her lip for blood when Jax walked up to her. She said if she didn’t know any better, she’d think she was teasing her about cashing in. She told her to focus on Liv Morgan’s title match tomorrow night “because that’s a cash-in you’d actually survive.” She asked Stratton to say she’d never betray her. “Of course not, my queen,” she said. Jax walked away and Stratton looked at the briefcase and took a deep breath.

-Cole and Graves hyped the Bad Blood line-up, including plugging the pre-show.

(4) TAMA TONGA & TONGA LOA vs. THE STREET PROFITS vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) – Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Titles

DIY and then The Profits made their entrances. The bell rang 38 minutes into the hour. Dawkins knocked Loa down at ringside. They cut to a very early double-box break. [c/db]

During the break, Dawkins pulled Ciampa down from a ladder mid-ring. Back from the break, The Profits and DIY both climbed ladders. Loa and Tama intervened. They rammed Ford and then Gargano with a ladder. Tama catapulted Ciampa into a ladder bridged in the corner. Then Loa suplexed Dawkins onto the ladder. Dawkins flipped over the top rope and knocked himself into a ladder being held by Loa and Tama, knocking them down. Gargano and then Ford also landed dives at ringside. “Bodies everywhere!” exclaimed Cole. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Refs checked on the bodies on the floor. Ford set up a table at ringside as they cut to another double-box break. [c/db]

After the break, The Bloodline took over with four ladders in the ring. A minute later, Ford delivered a slightly botched Blockbuster off the top rope onto Ciampa who was on Dawkins’ shoulders. Everyone crashed to the mat. Dawkins was the first to stand and he climbed a ladder. Tama knocked him down. Tama and Loa then set up a table at ringside. B-Fab yanked a chair out of the hands of Tama. Gargano and Ciampa hit Loa and Tama from behind with chairs. Ciampa and Gargano put Loa on a table. Ford climbed to the top rope and leaped off with a frog splash on Loa. They cut to fans reacting in the crowd. Gargano and Ciampa then cleared the announce desk. DIY and Dawkins beat up Tama and then delivered a powerbomb through the table. DIY superkicked Dawkins as he celebrated. Cole said it’s every man for himself with the tag titles at stake.

Gargano and Ciampa entered the ring and set up a tall ladder. Ford intervened and battled Ciampa on top of the ladder. Gargano and Dawkins joined them. Dawkins and Ciampa crashed onto a ladder leaning in their corner. Tama knocked Ford and Ciampa onto the ladder leaning in the other corner. Loa climbed the ladder and stood on the very top of it as he pulled the belts off the hook. He lowered them to Tama. Cole said there’s a reason they haven’t had a ladder match in five years on Smackdown. Solo and Fatu made their way to the ring to join the celebration.

WINNER: Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa in 20:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was an exciting, wild match.)

