VIP AUDIO 10/10 – WKH – News Update: Tony Khan’s newsworthy statements on his media Q&A, a commentary advocating AEW roster split, AEW vs. NXT Tuesday numbers, MJF movie on-set notes, more (39 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses Tony Khan’s newsworthy statements on his media Q&A including ownership situation and roster split possibilities, a commentary by Wade advocating AEW roster split with an examinations of the pros and cons, details on the AEW Dynamite vs. NXT on The CW Tuesday numbers, MJF movie on-set notes, Raw and Smackdown ratings, and more.

