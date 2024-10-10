VIP AUDIO 10/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AEW profitability, WWE PLE format, Cena fan reaction, key traits for top acts, NXT, Shane, Adam Cole, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Is AEW actually guaranteed profitability with this new TV deal and does the new TV deal actually vindicate him?

Is the Hurt Syndicate with MVP yet another example of AEW incorporating too much of WWE-born gimmicks?

Would Adam Cole and Jay White have been better off not using Undisputed Era and Bullet Club as inspirations for their presentations in AEW?

Was Shelton Benjamin’s pop more due to anticipation for Bobby Lashley?

Should WWE consider taking NXT on the road more often?

Is Paul Levesque’s booking pacing and style reminiscent of his in-ring style?

A look at some of Shane McMahon’s reported creative ideas over the years.

Did Vince McMahon receive preferential treatment because Vince liked Rena Mero?

More on the timeframe of the decision for Brock Lesnar to end Undertaker’s streak.

Should AEW present itself as connected to real life or as a fictional world?

Should WWE PLEs expand to six matches instead of five and then shorten a couple of them to shake up the pace?

What attributes are most important for a top-top act to have?

A look at the structure of current WWE feuds/storylines.

Didn’t John Cena get cheered at first before the perception he was being pushed too hard?

Who are or should be the Three Musketeers of AEW and WWE?

Thoughts on Steve Austin saying he doesn’t believe in CTE on the Netflix documentary.

Also, check out part one of the mailbag posted on Friday if you haven’t yet.

