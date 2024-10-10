TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (10/10): Lilly’s report on Hardys vs. ABC, Grace & Slamovich & Ruca vs. Rosemary & Choo & Steelz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

OCTOBER 10, 2024

NASHVILLE, TN AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips of the show from two weeks ago.

(1) JORDYNNE GRACE & MASHA SLAMOVICH & SOL RUCA vs. ROSEMARY & WENDY CHOO & TASHA STEELZ (w/Alisha Edwards)

Grace started off by giving Choo a series of strikes and a suplex. Rosemary interfered to give Choo the advantage. Ruca clotheslined Choo and Rosemary. Ruca “surfed” on top of Rosemary. Rosemary threw Ruca to the outside, where she was taunted by Steelz. The heel team had the advantage on Ruca. Ruca hit her cutter move on Rosemary and tagged Masha. Masha hit a series of moves on Steelz. Masha gave Choo the Snow Plow. Grace gave Steelz the Juggernaut Driver and got the pin.

WINNERS: Grace & Slamovich & Ruca in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun, fast-paced match to start the show. The clean finish might seem to indicate that this is the end of the feud.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Josh Alexander, Saint, and Sinner. She asked what was going on with them. Alexander was annoyed but answered. He said this would have never happened if Eric Young and Steve Maclin had minded their own business. He asked what they had done lately. He talked about Canadian pride and was happy Saint and Sinner were by his side. [c]

-Nic Nemeth came to the ring to an enthusiastic reception. He got on the mic and said he loved being the TNA World Champion. He talked about facing Joe Hendry at Bound for Glory. The crowd chanted “We believe.” Hendry’s music played and he walked to the ring.

Hendry talked about challenging for the title. He said Nemeth was one of the best. Nemeth said a lot of people believe in Hendry and there was a mutual respect. He said that Shawn Michaels believes in Joe Hendry. Hendry asked how John Layfield was going to affect their match. Nemeth said he was reading the situation wrong, and Hendry needed to worry about Nemeth.

First Class walked to the stage and interrupted. AJ Francis claimed to be the main event of Bound for Glory and he insulted the crowd. First Class got in the ring. AJ said that Hendry was on the pre-show before he came along and now he’s in the main event. Fans chanted “We believe.” He said that Hendry only became popular after doing songs about AJ. Hendry sang some of the songs. They traded more insults. Nemeth and Hendry agreed to team up. Santino Marella walked to the stage. He made the tag team match for the main event of tonight. [c]

-Ash by Elegance and The Concierge shouted insults as they gave Heather Reckless a makeover (Heather’s back was to the camera). They suggested Botox.

(2) ERIC YOUNG vs. JOSH ALEXANDER

They traded the advantage at the start. Alexander gave Young a crossbody block to the floor. [c]

Alexander had Young in a chinlock. Young made a comeback and got a two count after a powerslam. Alexander gave Young a series of German suplexes. Young gave Alexander a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Young climbed to the top rope, but Saint and Sinner ran to ringside to cause a distraction. Young dropped an elbow on Alexander from the top rope for a two count. Saint and Sinner caused another distraction and one of them kicked Young, which led to Alexander getting the pin.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 11:00.

Alexander, Saint, and Sinner (now called the Northern Armory) attacked Young and stood over him. They cut to backstage, where Steve Maclin had been knocked out and handcuffed. The heels put a chair on Young’s leg and Alexander jumped off the ropes on it.

(D.L.’s Take: The action was good, but a large chunk was taken out by a commercial. This was mostly a setup to further this feud.)

-Gia Miller approached Jordynne Grace backstage. Grace was searching for Masha Slamovich. They entered a room that had red lighting and there were pictures of the Knockouts on the wall with X’s through them. Grace’s picture was the only one that wasn’t crossed out. [c]

-Mike Santana walked through the crowd and got in the ring for a promo. He talked about Moose. He said he does everything with intent and purpose. He said that he attacked Moose in the locker room to show that he isn’t safe anywhere.

Moose walked down the ramp. He said that he brought security. Five men in The System t-shirts came out and stood in front of him. Moose called Santana a dumbass. Santana said he sounds ridiculous. Santana said he was nothing more than a baby boy bitch. Fans chanted “baby boy bitch.” Santana said he could smell the fear from here. Santana said he still walks side by side with the people he grew up, but Moose forgot where he came from. He challenged Moose to forget the security and face him.

Moose said he did forget where he came from, and he succeeded by himself. He said he doesn’t fight for free. He called Santana a poor Puerto Rican kid from the projects. The rest of The System attacked Santana from behind. ABC came in for the save, but they got overwhelmed.

The Hardys came in and destroyed the security as The System fled. Santino came out. He said Moose would face Santana at Bound for Glory and that the ABC vs. Hardys match would have ramifications for Bound for Glory. He said that match was next. [c]

(3) MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin)

Matt and Bey started the match. Jeff and Ace went at it next. Ace took Jeff to the mat. The Hardys double teamed Ace. Fans were solidly behind the Hardys. Bey made a comeback on Jeff. Bey dropkicked Jeff from the top rope for a two count. Ace got a two count on Matt after a kick. ABC double teamed Matt. Jeff made the tag and hit a series of moves on Ace. The Hardys hit two Twists of Fate on Bey. The System ran in to cause a DQ.

WINNERS: No contest in 9:00.

Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards attacked both teams with the title belts. This brought out Santino, who made a triple threat match for Bound for Glory. He said it would be a Full Metal Mayhem match. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: Decent action, but the ending was kind of predictable. The Full Metal Mayhem match at BFG should be lots of fun.)

(4) LAREDO KID vs. JASON HOTCH (w/John Skyler) vs. LEON SLATER

Mike Bailey sat in on commentary. This match was to determine a contender to face Bailey next week for the X Division Title. Kid did a dive from the top rope to the floor and followed with a frog splash on Slater for a two count. Hotch went on offense for a bit. Slater did a spectacular 450 senton splash from the top rope to get the pin on Hotch. [c]

WINNER: Leon Slater in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Way too short, but fun while it lasted. Looking forward to Slater vs. Bailey next week.)

-Jordynne Grace walked to the ring. She got on the mic and asked Masha Slamovich to come to the ring. Masha’s music played and she walked to the ring. Grace said she saw that her “kill wall” was back up and she thought they were past that. Masha said they became friends after putting on the greatest women’s match the company had ever seen. She said that Grace was the only one that knew she could speak English, and she kept her secret because she had to be the center of attention.

Masha said that she accepted the challenge at BFG and that Grace would lose and learn to live in her shadow. Masha handed Grace an envelope and left the ring. Grace opened the envelope, and it was a picture of her that was crossed out.

-A video plugged matches for next week.

(5) NIC NEMETH & JOE HENDRY vs. FIRST CLASS (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)

First Class were already in the ring, then Hendry and Nemeth did their entrances. Hendry was about to do mic work but got jumped by First Class. Nemeth ran to the ring to make the save. Nemeth and Hendry clotheslined AJ over the top rope. [c]

AJ had Nemeth in an armlock coming out of the break. AJ got a two count on Nemeth after a senton. Nemeth fought back. Hendy made the tag and gave KC an overhead slam. He lifted AJ on the second attempt and slammed him to the mat for a two count. Nemeth superkicked AJ out of the ring. KC dropkicked Nemeth. Nemeth superkicked KC. Nemeth gave KC the Standing Ovation, followed by the Famouser and got the pin.

WINNERS: Nic Nemeth & Joe Hendry in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: One of the shortest TNA TV main events that I can recall. A predictable win for Nemeth and Hendry however there was little dissension between the two BFG opponents.)