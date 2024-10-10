FREE PODCAST 10/10 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fairplay venting about the stupidity and insulting nature of how WWE presented the Draft on Fox, Shorty Gable, Lesnar & Heyman, on-site report (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (10-11-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame and TNA fame to review WWE Smackdown with live callers and answer mailbag questions including a lot of venting about the stupidity and insulting nature of how WWE presented the draft. Also, Bayley’s big win, the presentation of Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns, “Shorty” becoming Gable’s official name apparently, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman addressing Cain Velasquez, and more. They also talk to an on-site correspondent from Las Vegas who details what it was like in the arena, what didn’t air on TV, the return of 205 Live, and the dark main event advertised to the crowd that ended up not happening and why.

