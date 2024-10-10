FREE PODCAST 10/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #301 (10-1-94) including Ric Flair to retire, Hogan and Flair press conference, Shane Douglas Torch Talk, UWF, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #301 of the PWTorch including WCW management asking Flair to retire at Havoc, WCW holds press conference with Muhamad Ali hyping the PPV, Wade speaks with Shane Douglas, UWF Blackjack Brawl, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

