FREE PODCAST 10/10 – WKPWP AEW WrestleDream PPV Preview Roundtable: Keller & Chase & Krol preview matches, make predictions, evaluate the build + Tony Khan Media Q&A (184 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special PPV Preview Roundtable episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Wade is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Krol and wrestling reporter Stephanie Chase with a match-by-match preview with predictions and analysis of the build to each match and a look at possible surprises and a big picture discussion about this event’s place within AEW.

Then around the two hour mark, we shift to the full Tony Khan Media Q&A from earlier today discussing WrestleDream and other AEW matters with reporters.

