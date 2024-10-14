VIP AUDIO 10/14 – WKH – News Update: Danielson’s future, insights into departure from AEW’s booking team, Garcia situation, more (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:
- The departure of Jimmy Jacobs from AEW’s booking support team with a lot of details from others in the company observed of his role and why they believe he left. This provides even more detailed insights on Tony Khan’s approach to booking AEW.
- An update on the Daniel Garcia journey of considering leaving AEW and landing back in AEW with a new contract.
- More on the Swerve Strickland situation.
- Details on Bryan Danielson’s health situation and the timeline to his final match and whether those close to him believe it will be his final match. The answer is more nuanced than with most wrestlers for a variety of reasons.
- Smackdown and Rampage ratings.
